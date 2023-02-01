Pictures of 4-year-old Baby Ray Hudson are shown at a prayer vigil June 18, 2018, at Bible Way Outreach Church in Angleton, along with those of his parents Maya Rivera and RayShawn Hudson Sr. A Wharton County jury Wednesday convicted Robert Allen Satterfield of the boy's death.
WHARTON — A Wharton County jury took five hours to come back with a guilty verdict in the capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield.
Satterfield was found guilty of the murder of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., who would have celebrated his fifth birthday the day after he was killed on June 10, 2018, on rural property near Burr in East Wharton County. He was killed along with his parents, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, and Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, all of Angleton.
While charged with killing all three people, Wharton County prosecutors chose to proceed with only the capital murder charge for Baby Ray’s death.
Judge Randy Clapp of the 329th District Court recessed the court until 9 a.m. today, when the punishment phase will begin. The jury has just two choices to make — life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
“Each will result in his incarceration,” Clapp told the jury.
Clapp said both the prosecution and the defense will present testimony during the punishment phase. Satterfield dismissed his appointed legal team from the state’s Regional Public Defender for Capital Cases office Monday morning and is now representing himself.
Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison, in her opening statement, said Satterfield lured the family to Henry Floyd’s property with the promise of taking them fishing. The family’s bodies were discovered in a burn pit on the property six days later after Satterfield led investigators there, according to trial testimony.
