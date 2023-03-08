FREEPORT — A sixth person has been arrested for a Jan. 28 murder in the Treasure Island Community.
Larry Ortiz Jr., 45, was killed as part of an armed robbery in which his son and a friend had brought two women back to the home they were staying in as part of a quinceañera celebration when three intruders burst into the home with firearms. Police believe that Ortiz was killed after being awoken by the actions in the home and trying to intervene on behalf of his son. Afterwards, the intruders and two women all fled the home.
One of the women brought to the home, Anzley Tay Castillo, 20, was arrested as part of a four-person orchestrated arrest on a murder warrant. The other woman, Alena Nicole Pena Murillo, also 20, later turned herself in at the Brazoria County Detention Center on an active murder warrant.
The suspects Richard Horn Jr., 29, Guadalupe Navarrow, 23, and Keerston Wilkerson, 21, were all arrested at the same time as Castillo across multiple cities and counties.
The sixth suspect, Marvin Wayne Pollard Jr., 23, of Seguin, was arrested on a murder warrant today after originally being arrested on Feb. 5 on charges of tampering with evidence related to a search of a home on the 800 block of Boeing Street in Seguin.
Pollard was still in the custody of the Guadalupe County Detention Center when he was served. He is being held on a bond of $2.5 million, higher than the other suspects who were set at $2 million.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
The Dow Chemical Co has an opening in Lake Jackson, TX for Sr Research Specialist: Address prblms of tchncl cmplxty, propose innvtve solutns, & dvlp state-of-art tech. PhD rqd. Telecom may be permit. When not telecom, must report to wrkste. To apply email resume to FUSJOBS@dow.com & ref job # 5181326. EOE
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.