WEST COLUMBIA — A pickup truck hit a student trying to beat traffic while they were crossing a busy intersection on their way to Columbia High School, authorities said.
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 35 Business and Highway 36, according to a Columbia-Brazoria ISD statement.
“The vehicle was a 2017 GMC pickup,” West Columbia Police Chief Paul Odin said. “We watched video from a school bus that was at the intersection and the driver had the right-of-way. He had a green light. The student decided to try to run across the crosswalk anyways, and it’s a dark intersection right there with the construction going on.”
Odin described the student’s apparel as a “black hoodie, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.”
C-BISD Superintendent Steven Galloway declined to provide any information about the student hit by the truck. The student went by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries and the student's parents had been notified, he said.
The district had “counselors, staff and local support on standby for any student or staff needs,” the district's statement read.
No other district students, employees, staff or equipment was involved in the incident, which happened adjacent to the school’s campus, Galloway said.
“It’s not far from campus, but it’s close,” he said. “The student was hit by a moving vehicle and based on further evaluation and care of the student, we do know the student was LifeFlighted.”
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
