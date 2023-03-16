TDECU, Houston’s largest credit union with more than $4.7 billion in assets, is assuring its 382,000 members that their money is secure.
“The crisis impacting certain portions of the financial industry over the past week should not concern those who have entrusted TDECU with their money,” President and CEO Isaac Johnson said in a news release. “The combination of our diverse member base, and judicious management of deposited funds, has given us a strong foundation for the future.”
In a letter sent to members Tuesday, Johnson explained what makes TDECU different.
“The regional banks that experienced a crisis had a unique concentrated customer base and balance sheet that relied heavily on large commercial deposits and a higher-risk investment strategy. In contrast, TDECU has a diverse, healthy balance sheet that focuses primarily on consumer deposits and a lower-risk investment strategy,” he said.
TDECU Chief Risk Officer Michael Plaia has been keeping a close eye on recent developments and has been working with employees who have been hearing from concerned members.
“TDECU doesn’t have a concentration of investments with unrealized losses, and for more than a year we have been taking steps to make sure we don’t have significant exposure to below-market loans,” Plaia said. “We are standing on solid ground.”
The credit union is also reminding members that their deposits are federally insured up to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), which is backed by the “full faith and credit” of the U.S. government.
