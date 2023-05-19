Texas is now home to four of the nation’s largest cities, with Austin finally joining Houston, San Antonio and Dallas on the list of top 10 most populous cities.
New population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau showed significant growth in the Austin metro area overall, with several of its suburbs ranking among the fastest-growing cities in the country. The estimates track population growth from July 2021 to July 2022.
Georgetown, a suburb north of Austin, once again saw the fastest pace of growth in the country with a rate of 14.4 percent, surpassing its 10.5 percent rate from 2020 to 2021. The bureau estimates Georgetown’s population reached 86,507 after an increase of 10,887 in 2022. The booming city gained more new residents than Dallas, which at 1.3 million total residents saw a gain of only 8,833.
Kyle, south of Austin, and Leander to the northwest ranked third and fourth among the fastest-growing cities with populations of 50,000 or more. Of the 10 fastest-growing cities in the country, Texas took four spots, with Little Elm in the Dallas-Fort Worth region ranking fifth.
Fort Worth gained the highest sheer number of new residents of any city in the country in 2022, with an increase of 19,170. Its total population hit 956,709 last year.
Fort Worth just barely outpaced San Antonio, which saw the third-largest numeric increase behind Phoenix, and reached a population of 1.47 million. Last year, San Antonio ranked first while Fort Worth ranked third.
On its own, Houston — Texas’ most populous city — came in at ninth for numeric population increase.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.