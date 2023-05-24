When I saw the first monolith going up a couple of months ago, the theme song from Stanley Kubrick’s classic “2001: A Space Odyssey” popped into my head. I couldn’t ask, “What are you doing, Dave?” but I did reach out to someone in the know.
The two concrete structures off Highway 288-B at Airport Road in Angleton will be used for industrial warehousing, said Luke Caden, property manager for Bearden Investments, the site developer. He kindly spared a couple of minutes from his family vacation to fill us in about the project.
There will be two buildings, which he guessed off the top of his head to be 40,000 and 50,000 square feet. One of the buildings already has a tenant, Central AC Supply, which will move from another spot up Highway 288-B when the new building is finished, Caden said.
While he didn’t have a role in the decision-making to build the warehouses in Angleton, he understands why the investors liked the location.
“Our owner, I think that he just saw the growth potential in Angleton with 288-Business, 288 in general and all the expansion and the development going on around there, along with the port of Freeport,” Caden said. “He’s also invested in Central AC Supply and saw the opportunity to give them an upgrade and a facelift to their facilities that they’re in currently.”
Construction hopefully will be finished around the end of August, he said.
LLAMA TIME
We told you in late March that the Dolly Llama Waffle Master would be opening a Pearland location, only to have that opening pushed back. It opened its doors a few weeks later and is dishing out ice cream-filled waffle scoops just in time for the heat to have us seeking out cool treats.
To remind everyone about the business, the menu features original Belgian (liege) waffles covered in varied treats, Hong Kong bubble waffles — they look like giant waffle cones — filled with scoops of ice cream and waffles on sticks. There are 16 flavors of ice cream to choose from, including four vegan varieties.
Shakes also are among the offerings, including the namesake Dolly Llama, a blue concoction featuring Ultimate Cookie Monster ice cream, whole milk, Oreo crumbs, Kinder bars, chocolate sauce and whipped cream. I’d be more inclined toward the Cinnamon Lovers shake with Horchata ice cream whole milk, speculoos, caramel sauce, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and whipped cream.
The Dolly Llama is at 3569 Business Center Drive, Suite 140, in Pearland. With temperatures expected to dance around the 90-degree mark this weekend, and the business offering a buy one, get one half off special Memorial Day weekend special, it will be a good time to give them a sample.
HERE’S A TIP
Twenty years ago, after finding a tip jar next to the cash register at a buffet restaurant, I penned a column about how ridiculous the expectation of gratuities had become in our culture.
“What I have found jarring — pun intended — of late are the number of places I go where workers are requesting tips for no apparent reason,” I wrote back then. “Yet there the cup sits on the counter, asking for our money when, in fact, it is we, the customers, who are doing most of the heavy lifting.”
Technology has made things worse. We punch our orders into a touch screen; then, when the payment window arrives, it suggests various tip levels for us to tack on. Who gets that money? The IT guy?
Almost as ubiquitous as the call for tips is the number of stories being written about the practice, which has taken on the monicker “tipping fatigue,” with the price of the products themselves jumping higher, being perpetually asked to throw a couple more coins in the fountain has people riled.
One of the main complaints is people feel shamed into tipping when they don’t think one is merited for the service received — or, in many cases, no service at all. These are not your waiters or waitresses, who customarily make less than minimum wage and make up for it through gratuities. These are for people like the buffet, convenience store or fast-food cashier who did nothing but take your money and expect to be awarded for it.
Almost 20 percent of Americans are giving tips for a broader array of services. Roughly half say they’ve left a gratuity when they typically wouldn’t have because an iPad prompted them to, according to a September survey of more than 1,000 people by PlayUSA, a website that covers the gambling industry, USA Today reported in a story last week.
Tips should be no different than the worker’s regular wage — it should be earned. Unlike many Americans cited in the PlayUSA survey, I have increased the percentage of my tips, knowing the current economic hardships inflation is causing. But that’s for people who provide a service, not those who are simply doing their jobs.
“If you work for a company, it’s that company’s job to pay you for doing work for them,” Mike Janavey, a footwear and clothing designer who lives in New York City, told the Associated Press for a story in January. “They’re not supposed to be juicing consumers that are already spending money there to pay their employees.”
Or, as I put it 20 years ago, people shouldn’t be expected to be rewarded for doing nothing.
ENTER THE CHAMBERS
Both the Brazosport and Angleton chambers of commerce are hosting luncheons this week.
The Brazosport Area Chamber’s even features Brazosport College President Vincent Solis talking about “Managing a Diverse Workforce.” The event starts with networking at 11:30 a.m. and the program at noon at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson.
Tickets are $35 for members or $40 if invoiced, and nonmembers are $45 at the door.
The Greater Angleton Chamber will celebrate its Leadership Angleton class at its luncheon, which will have networking at 11 a.m. and the program at 11:30 a.m. at The Springs, 1950 CR 220 in Angleton. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door or if invoiced.
Members of the chambers’ leadership classes all believe their class is the best, and this year is no different. You’ll get to meet the members of the Angleton chamber’s 2023 class at the luncheon, where they will have a graduation ceremony.
As for the Leadership Brazosport program, it has its celebration of the 2023 participants a couple of weeks back. You can find out who took part in Thursday’s edition of Brazoria County Business Journal in The Facts.
