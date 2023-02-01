When Kelsey Shandley was a child, her mom, Penny Daigle, used to take her shopping for clothes at a boutique in downtown Lake Jackson called Lollipops and Lace.
Fast-forward a couple of decades and the same storefront will be filled with baby and children’s clothing, toys and other items as Shandley and Daigle open their own shop, Picking Daisies.
The duo brings different skills to the venture, with Shandley more the visionary and Daigle providing the practical business sense. They had talked about opening a children’s store for a while, and when choosing the storefront, they knew they had the right spot when they walked into the former Lollipops and Lace site in the Brazosport Emporium at 107 West Way in Lake Jackson.
“We both have different skills that allow us to work well together,” Shandley said. “We’re a good team.”
What the store will bring are unique offerings that can’t be found elsewhere in the city, she said.
“We have our Target and Dillard and department stores like that, but there’s not a specialty place that holds the boutique unique items,” Shandley said. “We’re in that stage of life where we’re being invited to birthday parties and we’re going to buy presents for kids at Target and we show up and we’re one of the three with the same present because everybody is shopping in the exact same place.
“So our goal is to be a place where people can find unique gifts and ‘Oh no, we have a birthday party today. Let me run over to Picking Daisies and grab a present.’”
Among the brands that will be available are Burlebo and Blue Quail for boys which lend toward the outdoors and fishing, and Pink Chicken for girls, which offers clothing with a “boho” artistic vibe of vintage styles and fabrics. Kissy Kissy and Magnolia baby both specialize in Pima cotton baby and toddler clothes for boys and girls.
In addition to clothing ranging in size from newborn to youth large, Picking Daisies will carry shoes, toys and books for children of varying ages. It also will offer monogramming, a baby registry for expectant parents, party supplies and accessories.
Shandley is more excited than nervous as their Tuesday grand opening approaches, she said.
“My hope is that I’ve done a good job curating a large collection of items that people from all different styles and walks of life will enjoy,” she said, “and not just really focusing on one particular style and having something for everybody.”
The Greater Angleton and Brazosport Area chambers of commerce will co-host a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the shop to launch the new venture. That’s also when Picking Daisies will open its online store at shoppickingdaisies.com.
IN THE DOGZ HOUSE
Papa Dogz, the long-awaited restaurant opening in the former Long John Silver’s storefront at 707 Dixie Drive in Clute, is open for business after receiving its permits from the city late last week.
And it’s off to a great start, judging from the line in the drive-thru the few times I’ve driven past.
We’ve tried a few times to talk with the owner about the venture without any luck, but we’re happy to see it’s going well.
GRANDPA’S LEGACY
Grandpa Mike’s Kitchen has been making its anticipated arrival in Angleton well-known across social media, and they have a great story to tell.
The restaurant at 1104 E. Mulberry St. is named after Mike Annunziato, the father and grandfather, respectively of owners Greg and Abriana Annunziato. The patriarch ran a restaurant in Pennsylvania for more than two decades until his death from cancer four years ago, according to Grandpa Mike’s backstory posted online.
Abriana Annunziato wanted to keep her grandfather’s memory alive by opening a restaurant in his honor, and they are right on the cusp of that dream being realized, Greg Annunziato said in a post this week. They are still waiting on final inspections, so it will still be a week or two before they’re serving up some hearty meals.
One of the last pieces needed is staff, and they will be taking applications and doing interviews for servers and bussers at the restaurant between 9 a.m. and noon today.
Plans are for the restaurant to be open for breakfast and lunch from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
TAKE YOUR BEST GAL
Galentine’s Girls Day Out is making its return for a second year in downtown West Columbia.
Formerly the Chocolate Walk, the event promises a day of “sipping, shopping and socializing” and candy passed out at participating businesses. A canned food donation for the Columbia Methodist Church food pantry also serves as an entry into a prize drawing.
Businesses participating this year include Carta Valley Market, Flowers and Gifts by Mary Lee, Harper’s Mercantile, Lady Bug Gifts, Lucy Goose Market, Not Forgotten, Madeline’s, Turquoise Saddle, Boutique at Wells Florist and Wintle & Co.
The West Columbia Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For information, call 979-345-3921.
