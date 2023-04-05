At 56 years old, my Taylor Swift knowledge is too limited to lead off with a clever song-related pun, so I’ll just shake off the temptation, slip on my cardigan and share the news about a clever promotion Mikey Svoboda has connected to the pop star’s upcoming Houston concerts.
The owner of Wakey Wakey’s in Angleton had special drink sleeves printed up a couple of months ago with an invitation for people to fill in a blank space with their name and contact information for a chance to win a pair of T-Swift tickets. About 1,000 sleeves were returned and 10 winners drawn at random.
Now we’ll look at what he’ll make them do for the tickets.
Svoboda will send the participants on a scavenger hunt to about a dozen area businesses starting at 10 a.m. April 15. The hunt will have a Taylor Swift theme, he said, not giving away any hints on what the clues might be.
“The 10 people who won are pretty excited,” Svoboda told me. “Obviously they’re fans, but they got picked out of a lot of sleeves.”
They should be. Those tickets are for prime seats and Svoboda “paid a pretty penny” for them, he said.
Also proving to be a winner is Wakey Wakey’s itself, which continues to do well after Starbucks opened in a higher-profile spot along West Velasco Street.
“I’ve got a pretty loyal following but obviously it did affect me. Sales went down, but it wasn’t as much as I predicted. The lights are still getting paid …,” Svoboda said with a laugh.
“As long as the bills are still getting paid I’ll keep Wakey’s open. Yeah, it hurt, but we’ve made adjustments.”
It stood out to me that, unlike the constant line at the drive-thru lane in Lake Jackson, a few times I’ve driven past the Angleton Starbucks there was no line at all. It’s a testament to Angleton residents’ love of local businesses.
“I was very surprised. That’s why I love Angleton because of their loyalty and they’ve stuck with me,” he said.
Also doing well is the new Shaka Shack location in Angleton, which opened about three weeks ago at 509 W. Mulberry St. It’s big draw right now is crawfish, but it also has a food truck there for those who are not fans of mudbugs.
“It’s booming, way better than I thought it would be,” Svoboda said. “People love that playground, they can bring their kids and their dogs and have the best crawfish in the county.”
The Angleton site, like its sister locations in Brazoria and Clute, also features daiquiris, Italian ice cream, sno-cones, coffee and other beverages.
The Angleton Shaka Shack is open at 3 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ELROY WAS THERE
The lights were on, but no one was home the last time I drove past Elroy Floyd’s in Angleton, leading me to make a pretty embarrassing blunder in last week’s edition of The Scoop. As several people pointed out — some even politely — the one-time piano bar that became a sports bar closed last summer.
“When my manager graduated college, I just closed the doors,” Svoboda said. “I never had luck with that because of the pandemic. I had to shut down two or three times. I’m trying to get out of the bar business so that’s why I haven’t reopened it.”
Svoboda put the venue on the market and it remains available to anyone who would like a move-in-ready night spot. He had a couple prospective buyers fall through, he said, and is actively fielding inquiries from anyone who might be interested in taking it over. Contact him through the Elroy Floyd’s page on Facebook.
ADIOS, BODEGA
Just a few months after throwing out its menu and starting new, Bodega in downtown Lake Jackson announced it will throw in the towel. Its last day in business will be Saturday.
Timing had a lot to do with the failure of what launched as an “upscale convenience store.”
Bodega opened just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the closure of businesses statewide and then the restrictions on in-person dining.
Around Bodega’s first anniversary, Lake Jackson undertook its massive third phase of the downtown revitalization project that made it difficult to access many businesses, including Bodega and Lola Stardust’s coffee shop, which last fall announced it would return to being just an art studio.
Bodega mentioned both the pandemic and downtown project in announcing its decision.
“Opening a month prior to the Global Pandemic, we are no strangers to perseverance,” the business’ social media post reads. “It was your support that has allowed us to sustain this long. Unfortunately, during the delayed and extended road construction we have experienced a reduction of nearly half our business making it impossible for us to continue.”
While the people behind Bodega have other thriving ventures — The Fill Station and Brian’s Bar-B-Q among them, with Moon Cheese in Freeport recently added — the creativity featured at Bodega will be missed.
CABLE IS IN
Xfinity recently opened a new storefront to serve customers in Lake Jackson, putting its array of products into a retail environment.
Set up more like a cell phone store than the small, bank-teller style of its now-closed customer service counter in Clute, current and potential customers can stop in to pay their Xfinity bill, inquire about television programming, mobile phone and high-speed Internet services and make account changes.
The store is between Great Clips and Baskin-Robbins in the strip center out front of the Walmart store in the 100 block of Highway 332 in Lake Jackson. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Make an appointment at the Xfinity website.
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the Lake Jackson store is planned for April 27. We’ll pass along details as it gets closer.
Some engineering and network teams will continue to work out of Comcast’s Clute building, but it closed to the public Friday.
JESUS TAKE THE WHEEL
By the end of next year, the vehicle you’re flipping off while driving between Dallas and Houston might not have anyone behind the wheel to accept the gesture.
Self-driving trucking firm Aurora announced Monday it has completed the final driving capabilities needed to begin sending driverless commercial big rigs on a Dallas to Houston route, the Dallas Morning News reported. The service will help haul freight between the two economic hubs with a projected start of late 2024, the newspaper reported.
Aurora recently rolled out updated software with capabilities like identifying collisions or detecting different scenarios common to highway driving, according to the Morning News. It has also made developments like FirstLight Lidar, the creation of the Aurora Virtual Testing Suite and the Aurora Atlas, a high-definition mapping system, the company said.
Aurora is currently hauling freight more than 30 times a week across Texas through partnerships with FedEx, Werner Enterprises, Schneider and Uber Freight, according to an investor presentation. The routes go from Dallas to El Paso and Dallas to Houston, though Aurora has a backup driver on board to take over should a problem with the system software arise.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.