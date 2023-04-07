BC campus welcomes sixth graders for Dow’s Girls in STEM event Apr 7, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Brazosport College Community Education’s Daniella Burch, left, Dow’s Callie Ayers and BC Community Education’s Deborah Ewing pose for a photo before the Girls in STEM day begins. Contributed photo Buy Now Keynote speaker Cindy Smith Koester, who works in Mission Control for NASA, speaks to sixth-graders during Dow’s Girls in STEM Day at Brazosport College. Contributed photo Students conduct an experiment during a class in the Dow’s Girls in STEM Day at Brazosport College. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brazosport College recently welcomed more than 400 sixth-graders to its campus for Dow’s Girls in STEM Day event. BC Community Education served as hosts for the event.Students conducted science experiments, competed on robotics teams and participated in many other activities as they learned about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.Also featured at the event was NASA leader and Brazoswood High School alumni Cindy Smith Koester, who provided an inspiring and empowering message during her keynote speech. 