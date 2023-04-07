Brazosport College recently welcomed more than 400 sixth-graders to its campus for Dow’s Girls in STEM Day event. BC Community Education served as hosts for the event.

Students conducted science experiments, competed on robotics teams and participated in many other activities as they learned about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Also featured at the event was NASA leader and Brazoswood High School alumni Cindy Smith Koester, who provided an inspiring and empowering message during her keynote speech.

