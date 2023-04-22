DANBURY — The Danbury Lady Panthers finished the regular season strong.
After losing to Van Vleck in a March 31 District 24-3A matchup, the reality that Danbury could finish third in the standings began to set in. Then the Lady Panthers won four of their final five games, capping off the regular season with a convincing 10-1 victory Friday night at the Danbury Baseball/Softball Complex.
The Panthers raced out to an early lead, Riley Jamison drove in three runs and starting pitcher Jenna Penn kept Van Vleck off the board to set the tone on senior night.
Danbury opened the game against Van Vleck starting pitcher Keira Reis with three consecutive singles by Maddy Carrigan, Savana Henken and Frankie Vrazel. Jamison in two with a single to left field for a 2-0 lead, and Brynlee Auer plated Vrazel from second base for a 3-0 lead after one inning of play.
Vrazel led off the third inning with a double to left field but was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple. With two outs, Auer singled, and Penn smacked a line-drive double to right field to score to extend the lead to 4-0.
The Lady Leopards were primed to put a run on the board in the top of the fourth inning, beginning with a leadoff double by Olivia Britton and Serenity Suarez was hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs.
Jaila Wilson reached on an error to load the bases with no outs, but Auer made a play at third when she gobbled up Nicole Ryman’s ground ball and fired to home plate to get the force out at home. On the same play, catcher Grace Bracken nearly turned two when she rifled her throw to first to get Nyman, but the Lady Leopard was called safe.
The Lady Panthers got their double play when Reis popped out to Vrazel, who ranged over to second and caught Suarez running down the third base line. The junior’s throw hit Brakcen with plenty of time to turn a 6-2 double play.
Danbury used that momentum in the bottom to put three runs on the board.
Carrigan reached on a one-out single and advanced to second base on a passed ball. Henken executed her second bunt single of the game, and an error on the same play scored Carrigan. Vrazel got her triple in the next at-bat with a hit to left field, plating Henken, and the Lady Panther shortstop scored on Jamison’s sacrifice fly to make it a 7-0 game.
The Lady Leopards broke the shutout in the top of the sixth frame, but the Lady Panthers answered when Auer’s fly ball to left field was misplayed, scoring Henken and Vrazel to extend Danbury’s lead to 9-1. Auer’s eventually scored the final run when she stole home plate on a double steal with Lexi Fief.
Jamison finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs, and Vrazel, Penn and Auer each drove in one run. Vrazel and Henken each tallied three hits and scored three times, and Carrigan and Auer each went 2-for-4 and scored twice.
Penn pitched four scoreless innings and scattered six hits. Danica Filipp finished the final three innings.
