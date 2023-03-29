BRAZORIA
Following in the footsteps of her family, a soon-to-be Eagle Scout installed a free library at her grandparents’ church.
Madeleine Clarke, 14, fundraised for and installed a Little Free Library book exchange box at the First Presbyterian Church in Brazoria for her Eagle Scout Project, one of the last steps in reaching the Eagle Scout rank. The little library holds free books for community members to browse and take with them to read, as well as hold space for people to place their own donations.
“It’s a fairly common project and I enjoy reading, and I knew that it would help my grandparents’ community,” Clarke said. “So I decided to do it at their church. I started fundraising and then I bought the kit and I held a build day and we put it together.”
Although her dad and grandfather were Eagle Scouts, that was not the entire reason she joined the Scouts program as soon as she could. That decision was up to her and she became the first female Cub Scout registered in the Bay Area Council.
“She’s pretty self-driven. The year we found out at the end of that fourth grade year, sort of spring 2018, that they’re going to let girls join Cub Scouts, that following August and she was like, ‘I’m in’ because she’d gone to some meetings with her brother and she’s like, ‘I want to do this,’” father Skip Clarke said. “She’s really been a self-starter, go-getter on the whole thing on her own. You know, she grew up being around her grandfather talking about Scouting and telling stories about being in Scouts. I would tell some, too, but she hasn’t needed a whole lot of encouragement.”
Madeleine Clarke did all of the work involved in the project when it came to researching, fundraising, decorating the box and installation, putting no work on the church — not even maintenance.
“This provided for the church, something that is essentially maintenance free,” her father said. “So it’s not going to warp or crack or split in the sun with the whole Texas heat we have here. It’s not susceptible to bugs and that sort of stuff.”
Along with fundraising and installation, she also hosted a book drive through her troop, which allowed her to donate four boxes of books to give to the church so they can keep the box stocked with many choices for all those who visit.
“I think it’s great; she’s an outstanding young lady,” church member Owen Boyd said. “We were by the church yesterday, my wife and I, and we noticed that several books have been taken out already, so we need to refill it.”
Obtaining Eagle Scout requires working through the ranks and completing requirements, including achieving 21 merit badges and showing leadership for a minimum of two years. Now that the project is over, final step will be a review on her project.
“It’s kind of a long process due to certain requirements and then your project is a whole different process and you’ve got to get it approved by different people from my troop and from the council,” Madeleine Clarke said. “Then after I complete my project, it has to go through different people that have to sign it and then I can get my board review to finally be an Eagle Scout.”
Once Madeleine Clarke becomes an Eagle Scout, she will have reached the highest rank in her troop, which means she will likely continue to hold a leadership position as she still has a few years before she goes off to college.
“I’m still going to be involved in my troop and I’m still going to help other Scouts become Eagles or whatever they would like to be,” Madeleine Clarke said. “It’s a leadership position, and so I run my troop with the help of my assistants, and you know, we plan what we do and we help other Scouts. It’s really fulfilling, I enjoy doing it and helping other Scouts become leaders too, and learn new skills.”
Her parents are proud to watch their daughter continue through her Scout career as a third generation and are excited to see where she goes.
“It’s really nice to see her enjoy something that I did and want to achieve, but to see her dedication and to see her carry on this legacy really that her grandfather started and grow into this young woman that is this leader,” Skip Clarke said. “And is overcoming her own fears, stepping outside of her comfort zone to lead her friends and to lead her peers and sometimes lead adults. It’s really rewarding to see her learn that.”
