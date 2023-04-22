Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School

THIRD QUARTER

SECOND GRADE

A Honor Roll

Clark Cohea, Samuel Grable, Dylan Murray, Zoey Rafalski, Jaiden Reyes, Brendan Zielke

A-B Honor Roll

Lukas Blanton, Jocelynn Carrasco, Adryan Chavez, Penelope Kahanek, Jack Lewno, Aiden Ruthstrom, Rylee Simek, Hunter Spoor, Larissa Stefanov, Tara White

THIRD GRADE

A Honor Roll

Edward Bustos, Jacob Carrasco, Aubrey Jasso, Jairus Reyes, Addison Ross, Camryn Yarborough

A-B Honor Roll

Travion Alston, Karina Buentello, Audrey Jasso, Liam Krohn

FOURTH GRADE

A Honor Roll

Gunnar Blanton, Theodore Stefanov, Ava Traynor

A-B Honor Roll

Robert Hocutt, Kathryn Nielsen

FIFTH GRADE

A Honor Roll

Sophia Buentello. Matthew Wagner

A-B Honor Roll

Diego Avalos, Timothy Castro, Audrey Simonsen

SIXTH GRADE

A Honor Roll

Natalie Calzada

A-B Honor Roll

Brady Mergenhagen, Remi Rafalski, Aiden Robotham, Clara Sterzinger

SEVENTH GRADE

A Honor Roll

Hadley Collins, Ashley Traynor

A/B Honor Roll

Jack Blanton, Sebastian Garcia, Khami Jimenez, Andrew Johnson, Zadan Lara, Josie Mulholland, Persephone Snyder, Chloe Stutts

EIGHTH GRADE

A Honor Roll

Sophia Aaron, Benjamin Albarran, Julian Gamino, Nicholas Guerra, Corinne Mulholland, Peter Nguyen, Savannah Ortega, Macy Pretz, Kylie Zielke

