The band known for iconic songs such as “Amazed” and “My Front Porch Look ing In” is making an appearance today at the Clarion, promising favorites from the past and mixing it up with some fresher pieces.
Lonestar is a renowned country band with many hits that have placed high on the Billboard charts, and they are making their way to Lake Jackson to perform tonight to an almost sold-out crowd.
“They got their start in the late 1990s and they had a lot of hit songs back then and had a lot of hits through the early 2000s too,” Clarion administrator Vorin Dornan said.
Because of their popularity in the ’90s and 2000s country scene, it is no surprise that the community has been excited for the concert. Lonestar has seven studio albums and has had nine songs go No.1 on the Billboard charts, including “Mr. Mom” and “What About Now,” with “Amazed “ and “My Front Porch Looking In” breaking their own respective records while on top.
“It would be a great concert for everybody interested in country music and want to relive the ’90s,” Dornan said.
However, don’t be fooled — this band is not just for late ’90s, early 2000s country fans. Just about everyone will enjoy the music they bring to the stage as they still have new material coming out, adding fresh pieces to their already extensive discography. So for those who don’t care to go back in time, that want is not completely necessary for tonight’s show.
“I think it has a wide appeal. Being, you know, an authentic Texas group, you know, has a lot of appeal to people. They’re still very active on the concert scene and still get a lot of radio play so you know they still have a lot of popularity,” Dornan said.
Because of the popularity behind the band and the excitement for the performance, the show is expected to be a sellout, with only a handful of tickets left for sale.
“Ticket sales are going fast. We probably only have about 50 tickets left,” Dornan said. “So it’s going to be close to being sold out.”
Lonestar will perform at 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion. Tickets are $65 for adults, $60 for seniors and BC employees, and $25 for BC students and children. The show was a near sellout, but any remaining tickets will be available at clarion.brazosport.edu.
