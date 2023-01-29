Editor’s note: This story first appeared at thefacts.com.
Academic awards are the norm for students and teachers, but character counts, too, and a local organization continues to ensure people are recognized for the latter.
Two people connected to Brazoswood High School Student Council — adviser Stephanie Jess and president Gracie Price — received “Show Up” awards Thursday from the Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation. The two were the force behind the Jan. 21 carnival that raised thousands of dollars for student organizations and have contributed in other ways to enhance the community inside and outside the school.
“I think this happened because I feel like I’ve done a lot of stuff for the school and I feel like I’ve had a lot of ideas with the help of student council,” Price said. “I think the carnival was a big hit and everyone loved it.”
Price believes students who score higher grades are usually acknowledged more frequently than those who don’t.
“I think a lot of kids are really bright, and I see a lot of that in student council,” she said. “I think that’s why it’s important to give them recognition for everything that they do.”
That has been the main goal of the Taylor Whitley Foundation — recognizing people for who they are.
Shannon Whitley created the foundation in her late husband’s name in 2018 to honor and remember his “Show Up” character. In the years following, Whitley has given out dozens of scholarships of varying amounts to juniors and seniors in high school as well as a few undergraduate students for how they have displayed strong character.
She recently added teachers and school staff to the program to honor their efforts that go beyond the job description. The honor surprised Jess, who shed tears at the recognition. “I feel like we’re here every day to work and do what we need to do to impact our kids and make connections,” Jess said. “It makes me feel really good to know that I’m supported by the principal, staff and faculty here and my students.”
She agrees with Price about the need to honor good people as much as good grades.“Academics are cool; I mean, you have to be successful in school, but that’s not what life is all about. It’s about being a good person and doing things for others and that’s what gives you that innate good feeling in yourself, too,” Jess said. “And if you don’t help others, I mean, the world is going to be screwed up, I hate to say. They’ve got to know how to reach out and do things and help not only their schools but the community as well.” Both Price and Jess received their honor in the Student Leadership class taught by Jess. Fellow senior Kate Schwertner said Price is a worthy recipient.“For Gracie, I think what set her apart from all of the other students is that, it’s all behind the scenes,” Schwertner said. “In sports … it’s spotlighted a lot more, and no one really sees what goes into planning homecoming, a carnival — and for her to receive that award ,it’s like a thank you for doing the behind-the-scenes work.”
That work includes empowering students to be there best every day, Price said.
“I think a lot of teenagers go through a lot of things that not everyone realizes,” she said. “A simple checking-up on each other every day is what could make them come to school more and be around other people, because someone might be in a hole and you won’t even know because they put a smile over it.”
Price’s parents were among those on hand to see Price receive her award, and she credits them for the person she is.“I think that they have always been there to help push me through everything, and they never let me get down on myself,” Price said. “They’ve always lifted me up in that way. Any time I was discouraged, came home and had a bad day and I was upset about something that was going on or stressed, they helped calm me down and get through it.”
Jess does the same for students, Schewertner said. No matter how busy they are in class, Jess constantly provides her undivided attention to her students, she said. “Mrs. Jess always stops to say, ‘Hey how are you?’ or ‘What are you doing?’ or compliments us, and it means a lot that she takes time out of her day even though we’re busy to compliment us and make sure we’re doing OK,” Schwertner said.
Valery Rodriguez is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
