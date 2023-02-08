M urder on the Orient Express” written by Agatha Christie is considered to be one of the blueprints for modern day murder mysteries with many unexpected twists and turns that leave you guessing till the end.
Audiences take a ride on the glamorous and prestigious 1934 express train in one of the most famous murder mysteries known today, opening Friday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
“To me the ending is very much a surprise. We’re very used to being able to figure out who did it, and Agatha Christie is well known for her red herrings and having a thousand suspects,” co-director Jean Warren said. “But this one has a little bit different ending when it comes to that, which I won’t disclose because there might be five people out there who haven’t read it.”
Because of its well known status with so many people who have read the book or watched the movie, Center Stages is adding a fresher twist to the story with the Ken Ludwig adaptation.
“Ken Ludwig has put comedy in it and we’re certainly playing to the comedy,” Warren said. “Where it’s treated less heavy handed than you would think in a murder mystery, it’s not quite so dark.”
The show is set in 1934 on the famous express where among an interesting mix of people, a murder occurs, causing a frenzy of accusations among the passengers. A reluctant Detective Hercule Poirot gets pulled into the case and attempts to solve it before the express arrives at its destination.
“There’s so many different things that people will enjoy. If they don’t know the story then that’ll be really interesting to them, trying to figure out what’s going on, all these things are happening, so many different people,” Dennis Ulrich who plays Detective Poirot said. “There are a variety of people in it, from various walks of life. You’ve got your wealthy and not so wealthy and everybody in between. Why are they all on this train? That’s what everybody is trying to figure out.”
Even for those who know the conclusion, there’s enjoyment to find in the production, with its interesting costumes and elaborate set, and a menagerie of character types and accents all mixed together attempting to solve the crime.
“A lot of people already know what happens so it’s one of the challenges. You’re kind of giving a fresh perspective,” Michael Baker who plays Michel the conductor said. “It’s not going to be so much the surprise for a lot of people — for some people they’re forgotten — but it’s kind of more about the journey rather than the conclusion.”
A lot of familiar faces are on stage for the show, with a mixture of cast members who are familiar with the Center’s stages, and others who are not, but are not new to the theater scene.
“There’s a lot of people our audiences haven’t seen on stage in a while. It’s good to see them back on stage again,” co-director Connie Marshall said.
Quite a few of the cast members have grown up at the Center. Some have performed for the Teen Guild, others met long time friends on the center’s stage and others have been a part of the community as theater teachers or students.
“It’s really an ensemble piece. A lot of these people I’ve worked with, they’ve been in this community for a longtime,” Baker said. “We have some new and new-ish faces. It’s just good to see everyone all has their little moment to shine.”
Incorporated into the show is the addition of walk-on characters. Two community members won the chance to be extras in the show through a raffle held at the Madrigal Feast. They have small parts in the show on the Feb. 18th and 19th performances.
“It’s great to be back. I grew up here. I was in Teen Guild as a kid. I remember putting together sets and painting floors, and I’m finally able to come back,” walk-on Daniel Coates said. “I wasn’t able to audition, just because I’m an adult. I have a job I work in Houston, so being able to come back is a really great feeling.”
“Murder on the Orient Express” opens Friday in the Freeport LNG Theater and runs for two weekends. The Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for students and $22 for adults and are available online at bfcas.org, by phone at 979-265-7661, or in person during regular business hours.
“Come to life theater — the idea of just being in the same space where a story is being created as a live thing, not just something you can pause and make yourself a sandwich — that I think is one thing people can look forward to,” Warren said.
