ANGLETON
Angleton’s Knights of Columbus organization continues to fight for the community while they face challenges in membership.
Angleton KC Council 5155 chartered its first membership meeting in May 1961, almost 80 years after the founding of the national fraternal organization. Father Michael McGivney created the Knights of Columbus on Feb. 6, 1882, in New Haven, Connecticut, based on the principles of unity, charity and fraternity, according to the michaelmcgivneycenter.org website.
McGivney desired to help orphans, widows and members of the church and community, Angleton K of C member Nelson Bludau said.
While the website boasts more than 2 million members in more than 16,000 parish-based councils, the Catholic-based organization in Angleton is having a hard time recruiting new members, Grand Knight Marcos Calderon said.
“There are 180 members but only about 30 percent are active,” member TJ Sbrusch said.
However, current members of the Angleton council believe there are many benefits to joining the organization, proven by their many years of service and dedication to the brotherhood, they said.
Sbrusch joined in 1970 and is the longest-serving member of the Angleton charter. He recalls attending several state conventions and has been to supreme conventions in New Haven, Connecticut, at least twice in his lifetime, he said.
“The organization is the right hand of the church,” Calderon said.
Although that is true, the majority of the services the organization provides extend much farther than merely the church doors or hall rentals.
What the community might not know is the Angleton Charter, although reduced in membership, is highly active in charitable deeds.
While Knights of Columbus members must be a practicing Catholic, 18 years old and complete three degrees of training, people don’t have to be Catholic to ask for assistance, Calderon said.
The K of C takes part in helping the poor in the county and also offer scholarships. Members assist in paying apartment rent and utilities and sponsor charitable causes like feeding people for Thanksgiving and Christmas. They also assist in the county fair food pantry drive, an annual coat drive and have given out wheelchair donations. These are just a few of the many ways they contribute to the community.
During the past year, Knights around the world donated more than 47 million service hours and $150 million for worthy causes in their communities, according to the website.
If there’s a need, they try to fill it however they can, Calderon said.
Their ability to continue helping is at risk if they can’t increase active membership, the men said. The pandemic has greatly affected the organization with fewer membership applications being received and fewer opportunities to help out the local church due to liability restrictions, Sbrusch said.
Joseph Seigel has been a member for 42 years. He recalls many times he assisted on the Catholic church property helping with maintenance and other tasks.
While they don’t serve to be noticed, the lack of visibility of their chapter leaves a gap in the ability to encourage new members to join, the men said.
When they are able to host events and fundraisers, Calderon says he stands on pins and needles sometimes anticipating that he might not get the amount of help he needs, causing him sleepless nights. But at the end of the day, they show up because they do have a strong council, he said.
It’s a part of heritage for some of them, including Bladau, a Knight for 40-plus years. His dad was a member, so it was natural for him to join, too, he said.
There is a generational gap, and what was once a flourishing social group has become a thing of the past, Sbrusch said.
They fear they are a dying breed, Calderon said.
It’s time for a new generation to come in and help, but it seems the interest isn’t there anymore and the group is at a loss for what to do, the members said. They can only encourage others to join based on the principle of giving to others, they said.
“There’s something inside of a person that makes them want to grow and help others,” Seigel said.
Their core values are respect, dignity and helping others, he said.
“I am a Knight, building a bridge back to faith. That’s why we’re Knights,” Calderon said while reading from a membership informational pamphlet.
Calderon became emotional when he thought of the possibility of having to fold it up. The organization has served the community for 62 years. As he looked at the wall with photographs of past Grand Knights in the KC Hall, Calderon teared up as he said aloud in worry he might have let down those who came before him.
“People don’t realize that 100 percent of the profits the organization makes after paying for building maintenance goes to charitable causes. No other organization does that,” Bludau said.
The organization also offers extensive life insurance services to members and their families, Sbrusch said.
The community can support the council by attending events, encouraging their children to consider volunteering, learning more about the organization and joining the organization themselves.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.