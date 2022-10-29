It felt so good outside this morning. It was so cool. Of course, I get up at the crack of 10 a.m., so I just barely missed the sunrise. I’ll get it right someday maybe. I get started slow, but once I start my day I’m like a ball of fire getting things done. Or maybe the fireball is more like the size of a marble rather than a ball.
Cheryl sent me pictures of the inside of her closet. Talk about making me feel guilty. That did it. I enlarged the picture and saw what I need to be doing with my closet. Of course, that set off a snowball rolling downhill.
Yesterday that marble sorta turned into a wannabe ball. Now, I have to clean out another closet in order to get my closet organized.
It will happen, I just know it. Remember I cleaned my hall closet and that set off an avalanche, so now I have another one to set off. How does that happen? I don’t need an answer to that one, I think I know how it happens. Mind you, what you see when you come into house is everything in its place, but not the closets. Those you cram stuff in and close the door.
Remember the peach enchilada recipe? Well, my friends for a million years made it, and Dee Long sent her husband Jimmy (who grew up in spite of his sister and me baby-sitting him) to bring some to me. They are so good. I am going to include a picture that I took. If you didn’t cut out that recipe, you will be emailing me for the recipe. They are like dumplings, which I love.
Now for the hints for the holidays I promised you from Katie Leithead, Lake Charles, Louisiana. along with a recipe. It don’t get no better than that.
Dear Gin,
The minute this fall weather kicked in, it gave me a kick start on my Thanksgiving cooking.
This will be the first time in two years that our children and grandchildren will come home for Thanksgiving due to the extensive storm damage our house sustained. It will truly be a Thanksgiving gathering.
I have made the family recipe for my cornbread and French bread stuffing, flattened it in two Zip-loc bags, and froze it. I also made three batches of molasses cookies and froze the dough. I’m hoping today to finish Kate’s Favorite Chocolate Pecan Pie, partially bake it and freeze it.
I thought the soup I chose for this Thanksgiving turned out to be extra delicious. It’s something I didn’t plan, it just came to me. I thought I would send it to you so that your readers who like to get a kick start on Thanksgiving dinner could make it ahead of time.
Note: I do not put the sour cream in it, until I am actually ready to serve it.
Roasted Red Pepper & Carrot Soup
Ingredients:
6 red bell peppers,
3 large carrots, peeled and chopped,
1/2 cup yellow onion, chopped,
3 ribs of celery, chopped,
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil,
1 stick of butter,
5 cloves garlic, peeled,
2 teaspoons hot sauce
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1/2 teaspoon fresh crushed thyme
1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
1/2 teaspoon sugar
4 cups chicken broth
1/2 cup sour cream (when ready to serve)
Directions:
1. Clean the bell peppers, cut them in half and remove the seeds and membranes.
2. Place bell peppers on a large, rimmed baking sheet, covered in foil; press them down and make them as flat as possible.
3. Place the baking sheet of pepper under the broiler in the oven, and broil for about 15 minutes until the skins are blackened. Turn the baking sheet around halfway through the process and add the peeled whole cloves of garlic over the peppers.
Add 2 to 3 more minutes to get a good blackened color on all of the peppers and for the garlic cloves to roast. Watch this process very closely, due to each broiler may take slightly less time than others.
4. Remove baking pan from oven and quickly put the pepper and garlic inside a plastic container with a tight lid. This will let the steam soften the peppers more and make them easier to peel. This process always creates a nice juice from the roasted peppers which I pour into my soup. Keep the lid closed tightly for at least 15 minutes.
5. While the pepper are roasting and steaming, sauté your onion, carrots and celery in the butter and oil, until soft. I always use my Dutch oven for the entire process. Place the lid on the Dutch oven and turn down the heat.
6. Season these veggies at this point with all of the seasonings, except the sugar.
7. At this point, open the lid of the plastic container and remove all of the skin from the bell pepper that you can. I only peel the burnt parts that I can remove easily and I don’t struggle with the skin that is still attached.
8. Place the bell peppers, and the garlic cloves in the pot with the softened veggies. Now sprinkle the sugar over the tops of the bell peppers. Mix well.
9. Add the chicken broth to the pot and hot sauce to taste.
10. Using an immersion blender, puree the mixture until smooth. At this point I freeze the soup.
When ready to serve. Let the soup thaw and reheat the soup slowly, and gently, so not to burn. Add the sour cream and blend well. Serve immediately.
I send my Thanksgiving prayer and greetings to you and all of your readers. May this year be a holiday, celebrating, family and friends, but above all, our blessings!
Kisses and hugs,
Katie Leithead, Lake Charles, LA.
Katie, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. You are one amazing woman. Just think about all the years that have passed since we have become email friends. Your kids were young kids and now they have families of their own. Wow! I’m sure all my readers wish the same thing for you and your family. Hugs and Kisses right back at ya’ girlfriend.
And like I always say, be safe, and remember to laugh every chance you get.
