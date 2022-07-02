Very first thing, stay tuned for the next column for what happened to Father Leo’s pants that he lost in the French Quarter in New Orleans.
Life is still just as boring this week as it was last week. But, maybe while I’m being lazy, I’ll have some rain to look at. Wouldn’t that be nice? My pond is getting lower as I look at it. But I still have some fish jumping up, so I guess they are fine.
I quit fishing when I broke my two rod-and-reels. A friend came over and fixed both of them a long time ago. Wouldn’t you just know it, it didn’t take me long to break them again. But I was fine with that because in the meantime there were two snakes at different times circling the pond and that did it for me. I bet I have catfish in there that weigh as much as I do, but I’ll never know because I don’t want any part of it anymore.
Last week I published some golden oldies for ice box cookies. Well, I got some recipes from two close friends. They used to live next door to each other, but now one lives in Washington (the good Washington) and the other lives in the Texas Hill Country.
This one is from our good friend Linda Sharlow. She’s still raising goats and rescuing four-legged babies. She is such a good person. And I’m so proud to say we are good email friends.
She rescues Great Pyrenees. She sent me pictures of all the babies running around in their own personal dog park. They are not small babies. She sent me pictures of one of them that was not fully grown yet curled up in the food bowl taking a nap. They are beautiful four-legged babies. So I would say with what Linda says about them — if you are looking for a good-natured baby, get one of these sweet babies for your sweet human babies.
Hi Gin,
Every birthday I send my son-in-law the cherry icebox cookies from Collin Street Bakery. His mom started buying them for him when he was 5 and always bought them for his birthday. She passed away 10 years ago and I started keeping the tradition alive. He will be 60 next month and he will be getting the cookies as usual. I saw the recipe online and considered making them … but why mess up a good thing?
They really are delicious. The cookie is chewy and the sugar on top gives a crunch. If you are in the bakery neighborhood, buy one or a few.
Linda
Cherry Icebox Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup white sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 (16-ounce jar) maraschino cherries
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2-1/2 cups flour
1-l/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
Red decorating sugar
Instructions
Beat together the butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in the eggs and vanilla extract.
Drain the cherries and chop into small pieces. Add to the mixture along with the lemon juice until blended.
In a separate bowl combine the ingredients (except for the decorating sugar) well with a fork or whisk. Add to the wet ingredients, and mix together until the dough is formed.
Cover the mixing bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Use your hands to make walnut sized pieces of dough. Place the balls on a cookie sheet. Pour some red decorating sugar on a plate and press the bottom of a glass into the sugar. Press the glass into each dough ball to form a round.
Bake for 10 minutes. Let cool on cookie sheet for a few minutes before transferring to a rack.
Linda,
You are one of the most thoughtful people I know. You remind me of my daughter Cheryl. She does the kindest things for people. You two make me feel like such a waste. I don’t give my son-in-law anything but a hard time. I try and put guilt trips on him to buy me some jewelry. Hey Ron it’s way past time. Note to Cheryl: Show this to Ron.
Now for a recipe or two from Linda’s good friend from Washington. Funny they both sent in a recipe for icebox cherry cookies, even though they don’t live close together anymore. They must be physic.
Here is a cookie recipe from Becky. Seems she sent in the same cherry cookie as Linda, but she also sent in some more.
Here’s another very favorite icebox cookie. I always think of these as “grandma” cookies. The original recipe is below but I’m also typing it up for you since the original is a bit cryptic. This is sort of a shortbread type of cookie.
First of all, thank you for going to the trouble of typing it up for me. The cherry recipe Linda sent was a challenge. For someone as smart as Linda, it was a walk in the park, but if she could see my computer skills, she would wonder how I get out of bed in the mornings.
Hi Gin,
I’m sending this to two mail addresses just to make sure it goes through. Anyhow, icebox cookies are definitely a calling from the past. Here’s a recipe I saved from decades ago that I love. You can pull them out of the freezer whenever you want.
Lemon Icebox Cookies
Ingredients
2 cups flour
1 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon lemon zest
2 sticks butter
1 teaspoon lemon juice
2 egg yolks
1/4 cup sugar for rolling.
Directions
Pulse the first four ingredients. Add cut-up butter until sandy. Then add the yolks and juice.
Divide the dough into two and roll into 3-inch diameter tubes. Wrap each in plastic wrap and then put in a freezer bag.
I usually pull a tube out the day before and put in the fridge. When ready to bake roll the tube in sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes.
Ginger Cookies
Makes about 6 dozen
This cookie dough is sold at the Downtown Bakery & Creamery in Healdsburg, California. Susie Tompkins like to keep a supply in her freezer so she can make fresh cookies anytime.
Ingredients
4 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons baking soda
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
3/4 pound unsalted butter (3 sticks) at room temperature
1 3/4 cups sugar, plus 2 tablespoons for sprinkling
2 large eggs
1 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 cup molasses.
Directions
Combine flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, and ginger in a large bowl; sift and set aside.
Combine butter and 1 3/4 cups sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat with the paddle attachment, starting on low speed and increasing to high, until mixture is fluffy, about three minutes, scraping the sides of the bowl down once using a rubber spatula.
Add the eggs one at a time and the vanilla and beat on medium speed until just combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl after each addition.
Turn mixer off, add molasses, and mix on medium speed until just combined. Scrape sides of bowl and add dry ingredients. Mix, starting on low speed and increasing to medium high, until ingredients are just combined, about 30 seconds.
Transfer dough to a clean work surface. Roll the dough into 3-inch diameter logs. Wrap in plastic wrap or parchment and refrigerate until firm, 1 to 2 hours.
Heat oven to 350-degrees. Unwrap and slice logs into 3-inch thick rounds and place on an ungreased baking sheet. Sprinkle with remaining sugar.
Bake until cookies crack slightly on the surface, about 12 to 14 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.
Becky
Becky and Linda,
These recipes I know are so good. And they make a ton. Of course, when these cookies were made all the time, families were larger for the most part than they are now. Sorta like the simple cookie that for the life of me I can’t remember the name of right now. Like a snickerdoodle cookie. My mom told me her mother would make them by the dozens and put them in an old flour sack and the kids could run in and grab a handful and eat them by the dozens.
