I have to share this story with you about a friend of Peter’s sister Brenda, that she shared with me while she was here visiting from England.
The friend was having the girls for lunch one day so she decided she would make a soufflé. She had never made one before, but there is a first time for everything.
It failed to rise like a soufflé should do. She decided she would serve it anyway. The girls thought it was delicious and even asked for the recipe. Well, one of the friends made it a couple of times.
Thinking she was doing something wrong she called the friend who gave her the recipe and asked her, “What am I doing wrong, it just keeps rising!”
I just wonder if the friend asked her how she did it. I wish you could have heard that story told with a British accent.
I spent Thanksgiving at my son Mark and his lovely wife Ana’s house. I never saw so much food for one meal in my life. Ana loves to cook.
And get this, she cooks almost everything from her garden that she always has and freezes most of the veggies for the winter. She is organic on as many things as she can. She makes the four-legged babies their own food which is organic. She sent me home with food that will last me for a long time. I froze it in meal-size packages. She is without a doubt my most favorite daughter-in-law.
I have to say the latest addition to the grand dogs is just what Mark said she was. She has the head of a piranha. By that I mean everything her little mouth touches she bites. That went for her grandma too. But she finally wound down and she went to sleep in my lap.
She is a fawn-colored Pug with the sweetest black face I’ve ever seen. And the little devil is smart as a whip at three months old. But then all my grand dogs are smart and beautiful. I do have to say that none of them is as sweet, smart, and beautiful as Bentley, but they all can’t be.
Here is something my sister Charlotte wanted me to pass on to you. Certainly not me. Remember I have to dust my stove. I had to dust it again when Brenda came for a visit with Peter. It needed it anyway.
Hi Sis,
I’ve had people ask me how I get some of the meats I cook so tender, i.e. chicken breast, pork chops, steaks, salmon…just about anything. Best way is…baking soda. (Maybe some know this already) if you don’t you’re missing out.
Once you’ve washed your meat, lightly sprinkle baking soda on both sides. (I either poke the box with a fork to shake or transfer to a shaker to make easier.)
Let it sit for 10 minutes —no longer…rinse off, then pat dry (I use paper towels) cook/season as you normally would — changes everything.
Oh my gosh the first time I made sweet and sour chicken, it melted in my mouth, whereas many times the chicken just didn’t seem tender “enough” for my liking.
There you have it friends. Let me tell you, this must be a good thing. If it is tender enough for my sister Charlotte it has to be good. The little brat is very picky.
Here is a recipe that is very timely from a reader in Florida. Yes, I said Florida. I’m everywhere, you can’t get away from me.
Turkey Roll-Ups
Ingredients
1/3 cup butter or margarine
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup sliced celery
3 cups soft bread cubes
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoons sage
1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1/4 cup chicken bouillon
2 pounds turkey steaks
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup melted butter or margarine
paprika
lemon slices
lime slices
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large skillet, melt butter or margarine. Add onion and celery and cook until tender. Add bread cubes, parsley, seasonings and bouillon. (Adjust seasonings to taste.)
Place turkey steaks between layers of wax paper and pound until flattened and doubled in width. Spoon stuffing evenly onto steaks. Roll up and secure with toothpicks.
In a pie pan, place flour. Dredge turkey rolls in flour and dip in melted butter or margarine. Place in a shallow baking dish; sprinkle with paprika. Bake 30 to 35 minutes. Place turkey rolls on a serving platter and garnish with lemon and lime slices.
Enjoy, Ann.
Ann,
Thank you so much for the recipe. I have to admit I have had this recipe for a while. I was actually cleaning out some folders and found it. I thought it would be timely to print now. Most folks have turkey and dressing leftover and I thought that maybe if they sautéed some fresh onion and celery they might would like to make some roll-ups. And of course if they have some giblet gravy leftover that would be good to slather on the roll-ups.
Tis cookie season, so here is a cookie recipe I hope you enjoy from Pillsbury.
Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
1 cup butter, softened
1 package (3-ounce) cream cheese, softened
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg yolk
2 cups all-purpose flour
colored sugar or decorator icing if desired
In large bowl, combine all ingredients except flour and colored sugar; beat until light and fluffy.
Add flour; mix well. Shape dough into three disks. Wrap dough in plastic wrap; refrigerate 1 hour for easier handling.
Heat oven to 375-degrees. On floured surface, roll out one disk of dough at a time to 1/8-inch thickness. (Keep remaining dough refrigerated.) Cut with lightly floured 2-1/2-inch round or desired shape cookie cutters. Place 1-inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Decorate with colored sugar.
Bake at 375-degrees for 6 to 10 minutes or until light golden brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheets. If desired, frost and decorate plain cookies.
Tips: Adding cream cheese to the dough will make it a bit stickier than other sugar cookie dough varieties, so make sure that your work surface is properly floured and that the dough has some time to chill before you start rolling it out and cutting.
These cream cheese cutout cookies taste great on their own, but are also the perfect blank canvas for you to practice your cookie decorating skills. Sprinkle with colored sugar, or frost ‘em using our easy, fluffy sugar cookie frosting recipe.
Is it possible for sugar cookies to get any better? Yep, it is, thanks to this incredibly moist soft sugar cookie recipe. The not-so-secret ingredient? Cream cheese. It adds just the right amount of richness.
Well one more big holiday to go and I consider the hard stuff is over. New Year’s Eve is a no-brainer. Stay safe, warm or cool, and remember to laugh. Really important this time of year…or at least for me.
