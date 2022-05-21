Nothing new and exciting to report today. I did work with Bentley in the pool the other day. I’m afraid I’m going to have to give up. He seems to hate it. And he has me trained so well that if he doesn’t want to do it, he doesn’t have to.
My kids wished I felt that way about them when they were growing up. But, alas, that wasn’t the case.
I’ll never forget the day they came in and told me they learned they had “rights.” And I totally agreed with them. But, and here is the big but, “You have the rights that I give you while you are still living in this house.”
Should have seen those shoulders drop. I guess they thought if they wanted to do something, they could. I did try and explain to them what having rights meant, but I think at that point they had completely tuned me out. And life in our house went on as usual. That was normal for the times in which we lived.
n n n
This next email got me so excited I can’t begin to tell you. I finally feel vindicated about my sticky rice. That’s the only way I knew how to make it. I tried every method I ever heard of and nothing worked. So finally, knowing a lost cause when it hits me right in the face, I kept on with what I knew … sticky rice!
Hi Gin,
Re: Your comment about fluffy rice (May 4). I was raised on a rice farm and we ate rice every day. Then I cooked rice, total of 43 years. All that rice was “clumpy” rice.
Then a nephew began working at Che Oca restaurant in Lake Charles and he taught me how to make “fluffy” rice. So, this is the way I do it.
Boil 1 cup of rice (I use Basmati extra-long grain) in lots of water (as you would boil pasta). Boil rapidly for 12 minutes (don’t overcook).
Drain water from rice in colander, rinse rice thoroughly in cold water. VOILA: FLUFFY RICE!!!!
Yes, it is cold and has to be reheated when serving. But, it is well worth any extra steps. (Gin here: I am so excited! I knew they made microwaves for something other than heating leftovers.)
P.S. I am sure you will get many responses to this article. KEEP WRITING.
First of all, I will keep writing as long as they let me. It keeps me off the streets most of the time. And I love it. I’ve made so many email friends, and I sure don’t want to ever give that up. And I love you for giving me an easy way to cook rice if I ever find my stove again.
One other thing: You didn’t sign your name, so you don’t get any credit for this miracle. Just know how much I love it. And you grew up on a rice farm. I gotta love that.
n n n
You all seem to love Marlyn’s recipes, so you are going to get some more.
Marlyn says: “While the Clam Spaghetti is enhanced by serving it with light wine, this robust Italian dish blossoms when served with hearty burgundy wine.”
Shrimp Spaghetti
Ingredients
2/3 cup oil
2 onions, minced
3 cloves garlic, minced
3/4 cup celery, chopped
3/4 cup bell pepper, chopped
1 small can tomato paste
1 small can tomato sauce
1 teaspoon sugar
1 can mushroom, sliced
1 cup red wine
2 pounds peeled shrimp
Parsley, finely chopped
Green onion tops, chopped
1/2 teaspoon sweet basil
1 pound spaghetti
Directions
In heavy pot, sauté onions, garlic, celery and bell pepper in oil until onions are clear and tender. Add tomato paste, tomato sauce, sugar, mushrooms and red wine. Simmer slowly until oil rises to the top. Add shrimp, parsley, basil and green onions. Continue cooking over low heat about 20 minutes. Serve over hot spaghetti.
I just wonder if that would be just as good with white wine. I’m not a fan of red wine, but don’t anyone try it unless you want to maybe ruin it. I’m just wondering out loud. I love shrimp dishes with white wine. How dare I mess with a recipe from Marlyn.
Marlyn mentioned clam spaghetti, so I might as well give you the recipe for that one, too
Clam Spaghetti
This is my most requested recipe. We first sampled this meat while visiting my stepdaughter Susan and her family in Seattle. It rated right up there with her marvelous dungeness crabs. It is hard to describe this dish…unique, pure, tantalizing, bold, but let it suffice to say that it is not your run-of-the- mill, heavy Italian fare. Don’t let the length of the recipe intimidate you, it’s very simple to prepare. Be sure to have all the ingredients on hand, as you add them step-by-step. It is important not to alter this recipe … it is perfect as it is.
Ingredients
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon dried cayenne peppers
1 large onion, chopped
3 large garlic clove, chopped or 2 tablespoon garlic puree
1 tablespoon dried basil
1 tablespoon oregano leaves
Salt and pepper, to taste
3 cans chopped or minced clams, drained, reserve liquid
1 pound spaghetti or vermicelli
1 cup fresh parsley, chopped, grated
Parmesan or Romano, to taste
1 small jar chopped pimentos, drained
Directions
Put olive oil in Dutch oven; heat slowly. Add dried red peppers, chopped onion and garlic. Cook slowly for 30 minutes or until onions are soft.
Add the basil, oregano, salt and pepper and reserved liquid from clams. Continue to simmer until some of the liquid is reduced down. Keep warm.
Bring large pot of water to a boil. Add a tablespoon salt and a tablespoon of oil. Cook spaghetti until just al dente (about 5 to 6 minutes).
As pasta is cooking, add clams, parsley and 3 tablespoons cheese to the sauce. Simmer at low heat for five minutes; add pimento.
Drain pasta; stir into sauce and toss. Sprinkle generously with grated Parmesan and serve directly from the pot. Yield: 4-6 servings.
Tip: After paragraph 2, you can keep sauce warm while you entertain guests; complete final steps and toss with spaghetti when ready to serve.
Take Marlyn’s advice and get all these ingredients together. She’s right, after typing this recipe I can see where it can be one easy delicious dish to prepare.
Later, folks; gotta hit the pool. Oh, I meant to say the hit the money pit.
Be safe, and as I always say, find time to laugh.
