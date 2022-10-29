John Bradstreet’s Raid — 1758: A Riverine Operation of the French and Indian War
By Ian Macpherson McCulloch
University of Oklahoma Press: Norman
$45, hardcover
A year after John Bradstreet’s raid of 1758-the first and largest British-American riverine raid mounted during the Seven Years’ War (known in North America as the French and Indian War)-Benjamin Franklin hailed it as one of the great “American” victories of the war. Bradstreet heartily agreed, and soon enough, his own official account was adopted by Francis Parkman and other early historians.
In this first comprehensive analysis of Bradstreet’s raid, Ian Macpherson McCulloch uses never-before-seen materials and a new interpretive approach to dispel many of the myths that have grown up around this operation.
The result is a closely observed, deeply researched revisionist microhistory-the first unvarnished, balanced account of a critical moment in early American military history.
Examined within the context of campaign planning and the friction among commanders in the war’s first three years, the raid looks markedly different than Bradstreet’ heroic portrayal.
The operation was carried out principally by American colonial soldiers, and McCulloch lets many of the provincial participants give voice to their own experiences.
He consults little-known French documents that give Bradstreet’s opponents’ side of the story, as well as supporting material such as orders of battle, meteorological data, and overviews of captured ships. McCulloch also examines the riverine operational capability that Bradstreet put in place, a new water-borne style of combat that the British-American army would soon successfully deploy in the campaigns of Niagara (1759) and Montreal (1760).
The result, which is Volume 74 in the Campaigns and Commanders Series, is the most detailed, thoroughgoing view of Bradstreet’s raid ever produced.
The author is a Lieutenant-Colonel (retired) in the Canadian Army, and is the author or editor of four books, including Highlander in the French & Indian War, 1756-63.
It’s an interesting, detailed account that can be appreciated by general history lovers, as well as those who are involved in a more detailed study of this era.
The Conquest of Mexico: 500 Years of Reinventions
Edited by Peter B. Villella and Pablo Garcia Loaeza
University of Oklahoma Press
$55, hardcover
The Spanish invasion of Mexico in 1519, which led to the end of the Aztec Empire, was one of the most influential events in the history of the modern Atlantic world.
But equally consequential, as this volume makes clear, were the ways in which the Conquest was portrayed.
In essays spanning five centuries and three continents, this book explores how politicians, writers, artists, activists, and others have strategically reimagined this conquest to influence and manipulate perceptions within a wide variety of controversies and debates, including those touching on indigeneity, nationalism, imperialism, modernity, and multiculturalism.
Writing from a range of perspectives and disciplines, the authors demonstrate that the conquest, which had significance that has ever been marked by fundamental ambiguity, has consistently influenced how people across the modern Atlantic world conceptualize themselves and their societies.
After considering the looming, ubiquitous role of the Conquest in Mexican thought and discourse since the sixteenth century, the contributors go farther afield to examine the symbolic relevance of the Conquest in contexts as diverse as Tudor England, Bourbon France, post-imperial Spain, modern Latin America, and even contemporary Hollywood.
Highlighting the extent to which the Spanish-Aztec conflict inspired historical re-imaginings, these essays reveal how the Conquest became such an iconic event — and a perennial medium by which both Europe and the Americas have, for centuries, endeavored to understand themselves as well as their relationship to others.
This book is a valuable contribution to ongoing efforts to demythologize and properly memorialize the Spanish-Aztec War of 1519-21, and aptly illustrates how we make history of the past, and how that history- making shapes our present, and possibly our future.
Peter B. Villella is Associate Professor of History at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and is the author of “Indigenous Elites and Creole Identity in Colonial Mexico, 1500-1800.”
Pablo Garcia Loaeza, Professor of Spanish at West Virginia University, is co-editor of “History of the Chichimeca Nation: Dion Fernando de Alvd Ixtlilxochitl’s Seventeenth-Century Chronicle of Ancient Mexico.”
Matthew B. Restall is Edwin Erle Sparks Professor of Colonial Latin American History and Anthropology and Director of Latin American Studies at Pennsylvania State University.
If this sounds like a book that will be dull and the sort that claims as that without question that: History is important, so you must read it, please disabuse yourself from that idea.
It is well written and interesting, even though it contains a wealth of information about which you didn’t expect to enjoy learning.
No, you probably won’t read all of it, word for word, but it’s a book that’s well worth scanning for bits of knowledge about the history of an era with which you probably aren’t familiar.
The Plum Pudding Murder
By Joanne Fluke
Kensington
$24, hard cover
As anyone who reads this column on a fairly consistent basis knows, I’m a fan of Joanne Fluke’s mystery stories that feature several recipes connected with the theme.
In this one, holiday business is booming at Hannah Swenson’s Cookie Jar pastry shop, but the mysterious murder of “Lunatic Larry” Jaeger puts a serious crimp in the season of good cheer.
From the looks of it, Larry had as many enemies as Hannah’s sugar cookies have sprinkles. With the 12 days of Christmas ticking down and cookie orders piling up, tracking down the killer won’t be easy.
The Cookie Jar’s busiest time of the year also happens to be the most wonderful time for Christmas cookies, Hannah Swensen’s own special plum pudding and romance!
Holiday orders are high, and Hannah is slated to provide dessert at the Reverend Knudsen’s upcoming nuptials. This all means she is busy as can be, and loving it.
She also enjoys Larry Jaeger’s Crazy Elf Christmas Tree Lot, and a kitschy carnival that is taking place in the middle of the village green.
Larry thinks he is crazy like a fox with his wild business schemes, but this time he just may have bitten off more than he can chew.
Rumor has it that Larry is in the red — an idea that takes a sinister turn when Hannah discovers the man, himself, dead as a doornail in his own office.
It seems that quite a few people would have liked to fill Larry’s stocking with coal and then bash him over the head with it. Among them are his bitter ex-wife, his former partner’s daughter, a woman he has been wooing, and the extremely exasperated investors of the Crazy Elf Tree.
Now, with so many suspects to investigate and the twelve days of Christmas ticking away, Hannah is running out of time to nab a murderous Scrooge who doesn’t want her to see the New Year.
Hannah is busy baking in preparation for Christmas, but she also takes on the solution of a murder case — the death of a local tree nursery operator, managing to enlist both relatives and friends in her efforts.
The book revolves around recipes, which include such treats as Molten Chocolate Cake and other sugar-laden goodies.
There’s not a lot of mystery content in this whodunit, but it does contain dividends in the form of recipes that pastry enthusiasts and many bakers will applaud.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.