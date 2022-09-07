Shouts of eternal love and birthday blessings to a saved, seasoned and sanctified nonagenarian-Mother Tenola Franklin.
Mother Franklin is a deep-seated and deeply involved instrument of praise at the St. Paul AME Church and Pastor Arthur Ferguson is God’s anointed proclaimer of the gospel.Mother Franklin’s love is genuine, everlasting and declared as “The Real Thing. “When we speak of Mother Franklin we speak of a person with immutable love. She possesses a readiness to embrace others, despite their ills and inadequacies. Mother Franklin is gifted in speaking wit, wisdom and words of life in the souls of humankind. Her love is not only professed but acted upon and acted out. Love is putting all of our good intentions into actions. As we love, we are to provide the care, nurturing, and support for our brothers and sisters that is essential to their well-being and their spiritual growth. We highly appreciate you being, “The Real Thing,” and a covering of protective love for all of us, showering us with your care and concern.
Our prayer is that as the sky breaks into a beautiful sunrise, may God open the heavens to shower you with an abundance of love and happiness as you have poured into the lives of others.
“Be an example to all believers in what you say, in the way you live, in our love, your faith and our purity.” 1 Timothy 4:12.
n n n
Shouts of loving affection and birthday well wishes to a very humble servant of God, filled with Godly integrity whose delight is in the law of the Lord -Charles Craven.
Charles is a faithful parishioner and bridge builder at the St. Mary--Bethlehem AME Church and Pastor Vincent Hightower is the mighty heralder of the salvation message. Bridge builders such as Charles are ordinary Christians doing extraordinary tasks. He stands up and helps others, lives for others and does things for others. We wish to thank you for making a tremendous difference in our communities, churches and in our world one heartbeat and one kind word at a time.
Our prayer is that every moment of your life will continue to be filled with grace and peace, healing and rest and that God will supply you with the desires of your heart.
”Thou, Lord, will bless the righteous; with favour wilt thou compass him as with a shield.” Psalm 5:12.
n n n
Shouts of abundant love and birthday blessings to a consecrated octogenarian and a great man of unwavering faith, and a Dow Chemical Company Retiree~Rev. Jerry Higgins.
Rev. Higgins is a living sacrifice of praise at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor Louis Dixon is the Shepherd of the house. Minister Higgins has sincerely committed his ways into the Lord’s hands to prosper him in all that he does. Thank you for your highly encouraging and enlightening messages.
Our prayer is that God will continue to strengthen you, grant you good health and bless all the works of your hands.
”For all the promises of God in him are yea, and in him amen, unto the glory of God by us. Who also hath sealed us and given the earnest of the Spirit in our hearts.” 2nd Corinthians 1:20-22
n n n
Shouts of heartfelt love and birthday blessings to a man of Godly power, Godly patience and Godly purpose- James Wright.
James is a graceful and glowing greeter filled with great hospitality at the Greater Mt. Zion Church and Pastor Roland K. Hendricks is the angel of the house. James does not get through a single day without having an impact on others, and we want you to know that what you do makes a difference in our world. We get meaning into our lives by devoting ourselves to loving others, devoting ourselves to our churches and communities, and devoting ourselves to creating something that gives us purpose and meaning.
We pray that God will continue to lift you to divine promotions as you celebrate another year. Your new age is the age of upliftment.
”Because the Lord thy God shall bless thee in all thine increase, and in all the works of thine hands, therefore thy shall surely rejoice.” Deuteronomy 16:15
