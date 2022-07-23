The Siren of Sussex
By Mimi Matthews
Jove Publishers
$16, trade paperback
In this first volume of the Belles of London series, Victorian high society’s most daring equestrienne finds love and an unexpected ally in her fight for independence in the strong arms of London’s most sought after and devastatingly handsome half-Indian tailor.
Evelyn Maltravers understands exactly how little she’s worth on the marriage mart. As an incurable bluestocking from a family tumbling swiftly toward ruin, she knows she’ll never make a match in a ballroom in 1862.
Her only hope is to distinguish herself by making the biggest splash in the one sphere she excels: on horseback, in haute couture, but to truly capture London’s attention she’ll need a habit-maker who’s not afraid to take risks with his designs — and with his heart.
Tailor, Ahmad Malik, has always had a talent for making women beautiful, inching his way toward recognition by designing riding habits for Rotten Row’s infamous Pretty Horsebreakers.
No one compares to Evelyn, whose unbridled spirit enchants him, awakening a depth of feeling he never thought possible. But pushing boundaries comes at a cost, and not everyone is pleased to welcome Evelyn and Ahmad into fashionable society.
Evelyn has all the attributes of an unforgettable heroine, from bravery and strength to the skills as an equestrienne that enable her to improve her prospects.
While the obstacles between these two main characters appear too great to be overcome, the author manages to provide the needed attraction between them, and to allow them to discuss their differences and the barriers they face with intelligence, rather than simply ignoring them.
It was not my favorite theme or even among the novels I considered to be among the top ten, but it was well done.
The Missing Piece
By John Lescroart
Atria Books
$28, hard cover
Back to working as a defense attorney after his eight years as a prosecutor, Wes Farrell suddenly finds himself having trouble believing his current client’s claims of innocence in the face of a witness’s identification of him as a murderer.
The client, who is accused in the murder of the man suspected of having killed his son, has disappeared, leading everyone including his defense attorney to question why he would disappear if he was not guilty.
It’s a somewhat convoluted plot, but one that keeps readers turning the pages to try to reason what’s going on.
John Lescroart’s dual talents for both plot and characterization are clearly evident in Farrell’s concerns, as the reader attempts to determine the truth from the plethora of possibilities available.
The nineteenth in this author’s Dismas Hardy series, this one is a dilly.
The Burning Pages
By Paige Shelton
Minotaur Books
$29.90, hard cover
The seventh in Paige Shelton’s series of Scottish Bookshop Mysteries, this one begins as Delaney Nichols and her bookseller, Hamlet, from the Cracked Spine book store, are attending a dinner at which the work of Scottish poet Robert Burns is featured.
Since she isn’t a member of the group involved, Delaney is at a loss as to why she was invited, but this is cleared up shortly, when she realizes that it has been a ploy intended to reunite her employer and a former friend.
Those two have since become enemies, with the friend suspected of having burned the employer’s bookshop a couple of decades earlier.
This one wasn’t one of my favorites, which surprised me, as most of the reviews of it have been positive. I believe it would have been helpful to have been familiar with earlier books in the series
.
A Deadly Bone to Pick
By Peggy Rothschild
Berkley Crime Time
$26, hard cover
Molly Madison has barely settled into her new home of Pier Point, California, when the dog she is caring for uncovers the hand of a corpse buried in the sand of a nearby beach.
A scandal in her past — the murder of her husband — of which some of those in her past still believe she was responsible, leads police to suspect that she’s guilty of this one, as well.
Formerly a police officer and private detective, Molly has brought her golden retriever, Harlow, and moved from Massachusetts to the West Coast, and is forced to use her expertise in crime solving to save herself from suspicion in this new murder case.
An easy-to-read story, this story contains all the well-loved hallmarks that lovers of cozy mysteries adore, from well-motivated suspects to dogs you’ll want to meet in person.
It’s light and engaging, with plenty of characters — both human and of the canine persuasion — that you’d feel fortunate to know in real life, as well as some with interesting quirks.
