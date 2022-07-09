About 9,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List.
Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Among the honorees was Micah Marie Hall, who is a biology major.
TOPEKA, Kansas
County residents complete degrees
More than 800 students, including Makeebba Deterville of Manvel and Ifeoma Ude-Okoro of Rosharon, completed their courses for certificates, associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees at Washburn University to be part of its spring 2022 graduating class. .
“These students have worked hard to not only better themselves but they are the best representation for Washburn. We know they will continue to uphold our standards long after graduation,” said Jerry Farley, Washburn University president.
SHREVEPORT, La.
Wilkinson excels at Centenary College
Jayme Wilkinson of Brazoria was one of 189 Centenary College students named to the Dean’s List for Spring 2022.
The honor list names all students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours taken for a letter grade during the fall semester. Those students who have opted out of publicly sharing their private information are not listed.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.
3 locals roll to degrees at Alabama
The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies May 6 to 8. Among them were:
Jalen Murray of Rosharon, who received a bachelor of science in education.
Sarah Salvador of Pearland, who received a bachelor of science in electrical engineering and bachelor of arts.
Anna Taylor-Johnson of Lake Jackson, who received a master of science in human environmental sciences.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.
Missouri State releases dean’s list
Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).
Danielle Markham of Lake Jackson made the list. Markham was among more than 4,700 students named to the spring 2022 dean’s list.
