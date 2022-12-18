A number of Official Texas Historical Grave Markers have been placed throughout Brazoria County honoring the deeds of former residents, many of them in places off a main highway and rarely seen by the public.
This is the case for the marker giving a bit of information about a Brazoria man, Freeman Walker Douglass, whose marker is beside his grave site in the Belk Place Cemetery on Highway 35, 3 miles west of Angleton. This is the site where Douglass lived for many years.
Like most such historical grave markers, the one honoring him provides scant information. It states only that he was born in Georgia on Dec. 21, 1822, and died in 1875, and that he was among those who were detailed to guard the baggage at the Texian camp located opposite Harrisburg on the actual day of the Battle of San Jacinto, April 21, 1836.
He was a man whose life and exploits deserve more, and some of the necessary information is to be found in a scrapbook of memories compiled by Julia Graves O’Neal, providing data about Brazoria.
This scrapbook is among the artifacts kept by the Brazoria County Historical Museum in Angleton, with another invaluable source of information about the Douglass family’s genealogy having been researched by a county historian, Ron Livingston of Clute.
Freeman was the son of Samuel and Phoebe Creswell Talbot Douglass. After losing his mother at a very early age, he came to Texas in 1831, when he was just 10 years old, settling on a land grant that had been obtained by his father, a widower who had two sons and three daughters.
In the era when the family was living along the San Bernard River, children apparently grew up quickly. Freeman was just 13 years of age when the Runaway Scrape took place, but rather than making his way east with the women and most of the other children of the area, he joined the men who marched toward San Jacinto. As a result, he became one of those who was honored for the Texian victory that followed.
At the age of 20, Freeman took part in the Somerville Expedition, which resulted in the capture of Laredo and Guerrero. When Andrew Somerville, the commanding officer of that group, ordered the men to return home by way of Gonzales, only 189 of the participants obeyed.
Freeman opted instead to join the group of about 300 who crossed the Rio Grande River and fought the Mexicans at Mier. Mexican losses in that battle were an estimated 600 killed and 200 wounded, while the Texans lost a total of 30 killed and wounded.
When the battle ended, though, the Texans were in need of supplies — food, water and powder for their guns. The Mexicans demanded their surrender, and the Texans agreed to do so, later claiming they had believed they would be considered prisoners of war.
Instead, Freeman and his comrades were sentenced to be executed, with the decree then reversed and the prisoners marched to Matamoros.
During the trip, 126 managed to escape but became separated and lost in the mountains during the dry season. Suffering from the elements and lack of food and water, they eventually surrendered in small groups to their Mexican pursuers.
When Santa Anna learned of the escape, he ordered the execution of all those involved, but later modified this decree to call for the execution of every 10th man among the escapees.
The 17 men who were scheduled for death were chosen in a drawing of beans, with those who drew white beans to live, and the drawing of a black bean to mean execution.
Freeman was among those who drew a white bean and was marched with his fellow prisoners to the vicinity of Mexico City, where he spent three months doing road work during the summer of 1843.
In September of that year, he and the other prisoners in this group were transferred to the infamous Perote Prison, where they were held for the next year.
Next week: Freeman Douglass is among Texans released from prison.
