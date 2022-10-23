When I was about 8 years old back in 1940, I began to realize how different the “sides” of my family were. The occupation of my father’s clan, the Carrs, covered generations of farming, and the earlier generations had had fairly big families (for the modern world, at any rate), while my mother’s father was a pharmacist whose wife had died soon after my Aunt Juliet was born. Afterward, he had been remarried for a very short time, then had pretty much reared his three children alone.
Not only that, my mother had brought me up in a more modern manner than most children of that era, utilizing her University of Texas education and child psychology courses, as well as her own more modern viewpoint with regard to discipline than were commonly considered the norm in earlier years.
This may sound like a blessing, but I wasn’t a fan of such tactics. I can still remember that when I was pretty young, I asked her to please not “reason with me” about something I had done, just spank me and get it over with.
On top of these influences, there was that of my Aunt Esther Carr, who was almost like a very loved grandmother to me. She and her home were my “go to” when my own mother went somewhere for a few hours with my father, or when Mama was ill.
Aunt Esther was not only kind and loving, she was such a fantastic cook that it was a treat to eat any meal at her house. My own mother had learned to cook after she was married, and was more than adequate in that field, but her meals and every dish served in them was somehow different from those at Aunt Esther’s more East Texas, heavy on the basic vegetables and meat type of menu.
She had learned to cook at a very early age, and she learned well. The vegetables that she served were absolute ambrosia. I had certainly never considered cooked cabbage a favorite dish, but it somehow tasted entirely different when served at Aunt Esther’s house. I’m pretty sure that I never admitted this to my mother, but it is nevertheless true.
Carrots, something I would eat raw but didn’t much care for in a cooked condition at home, were like ambrosia at Aunt Esther and Uncle Hoyt’s house. I still don’t know why, or even now understand how it is she accomplished their preparation, but it was true.
At home, my vegetable consumption was confined mostly to potatoes, string beans, corn and salads. At Aunt Esther’s house I ate everything except cooked “greens.”
My mother was a good baker, making excellent layer, pound and fruit cakes and both one- and two-crust fruit, custard and cream pies. They were all delicious, and I can remember loving them and probably eating far more than my share. But they were entirely different from the treats labelled by the same general names at Aunt Esther’s house. Her pies were probably not a bit “better,’ “ but somehow entirely different, and the cakes were generally topped by a different variety of frosting.
As an only child, I reveled in being with my cousins, as well. Aunt Esther’s family included four — with Muriel as the only girl. She was much older than I, and in college when I was in an early grade in elementary school. That didn’t keep me from adoring her, of course, and romanticizing over her boyfriends and makeup and beauty.
She was remarkably kind to me, polishing my nails, and treating me as a real person, even though she was already in college and later even married, when I was still pretty young.
The family’s youngest was Lloyd, who was in sixth grade when I started school. He was good for laughs on almost any occasion, teasing but kind, admitting to me and my mother on one occasion that his report card “looked like a funeral notice, “ while my own was filled with “A’s” — except for a “C” in conduct. (I always talked in class.)
His next older brother was Roy, who was mostly in school at A&M when I was young. The family’s eldest brother was Hoyt Jr., who was married to Elizabeth Oswald, a new bride who was also kind and patient with me when I saw them in their small house just down Anchor Road from Uncle Hoyt and Aunt Esther’s home.
My Aunt Esther was a devoted member of the Brazoria County Home Demonstration Club in Angleton, and of First Baptist Church of Angleton — definitely not in that order. She was the daughter of a (probably somewhat fundamentalist) Baptist preacher, and was the best housekeeper I’ve ever known, and my own mother was certainly no slouch, Aunt Esther permitted no speck of dirt or disorderly area in her house, and she was also the overseer and a frequent worker in a huge garden, from which vegetables were used daily.
When my mother was ill — which unfortunately was often — I stayed at Aunt Esther’s home and sometimes took the school bus and back there in the afternoons.
During my first few years of elementary school, I considered this a treat, riding primarily with kids from the northern part of the school district, including the Bonney and Rosharon area. I didn’t yet have bus service at home, and except for me, most passengers in this one were of high school and junior high ages, with younger children educated in their home community.
I read with much interest the other day that consideration is now being given to building a new elementary school for the growing population of the northern part of Angleton’s school district.
All of this is intended, I guess, to give thanks for early family help in times of an illness, and for my Aunt Esther, who served as a second mother to me on such occasions, as well as filling to the best of her ability that same empty space in my own motherless Mama’s life.
I’ll never cease to remember and be grateful for her.
