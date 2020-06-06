75 years ago
Comparisons, it has been said are odious. There are times when they are challenging.
Gene Williams, manager of the Brazoria County Development Association, has released some figures taken from Sales Management’s 1945 Survey of Buying Power, just published, after obtaining written permission of the publishers to use this copyrighted data.
These figures for Brazoria County clearly point up, Mr. Williams said, its rapid growth and increasing commercial importance.
The population of Brazoria County, taken from OPA records, February 15, 1944, was 46,500 as compared to the 1940 census figure of 27,069, an increase of approximately 72 percent in four years. Retail sales increased from $6,799,000.00 in 1940 to $10,676,000.00 in 1944. Gross farm income as reported by the census of agriculture in 1940, covering the year 1939, was $2,471,941.00. This figure includes the value of crops harvested and livestock products sold. Gross farm dollars in 1944, as reported by Sales Management, were $7,278,000.00.
Effective buying income for the year 1944, as reported by Sales Management, was $20,990,000.00. Effective buying income for 1941, from the same source, was $11,455,000.00. The income per family was $1,735 in 1944 as compared to $1,760 for 1941. From this comparison, it will be noted that farm income has almost trebled in five years, effective buying income has almost doubled in three years and population has increased 72 per cent in four years.
50 years ago
Lake Jackson’s Bill Mueller birdied the pressure-packed 18th hole to capture the Riverside Country Club Spring Invitational golf championship with a two-stroke victory over defending champ Bonham Magness of Houston.
Going into the final hole of the two-day, 36-hole tournament, Mueller and Magness stood all even in strokes. Mueller, who hadn’t won the tournament in four previous outings, watched Magness go one over on the par four cup and then came back with his clutch birdie.
Mueller led the huge field, which included eight different flights, with a low individual score of 145. Magness. who dethroned 1968’s RCC champion Tommy Tyson last year to take top honors, followed with a 147.
“It’s just great,” Mueller bellowed after his victory. “I finally came back with a second round of less than 80,” he said to a nearby friend.
What Mueller was trying to say was in two of his previous outings at the RCC, he had carded first-day leads and then folded in the final 18 holes on the final day.
But this time he popped in a 73 score on Saturday and came in with a sparkling 72 Sunday to take away the championship trophy. On the front nine Sunday, Mueller chipped in a cool 34 score.
Bobby Roberts and Jim Stroope, both tied in regulation play with 150 scores, were battling it out for third and fourth place honors late Sunday, while Bob Magness snared fifth-place honors with a 152.
15 years ago
CLUTE — Brazosport ISD is moving ahead with plans to start drug testing high school students in the fall after trustees reviewed a policy draft.
At a meeting Tuesday, district staff presented school board trustees with a proposed policy outlining testing procedures, screening parameters and punishment. Trustees did not take any action on the policy, although it is scheduled to come for a vote at the July board meeting, said Stuart Dornburg, district spokesman.
“Unless there’s a negative response that would raise the level of concern, the district is looking to implement this by the beginning of the year,” he said.
The district would randomly test high school students involved in extracurricular activities and those with parking permits, according to the draft. If students don’t fit either category, parents can request their children be tested. They will have the right to withdraw their student from the program at any time.
Students will be screened by urinalysis for alcohol, and for drugs such as amphetamines and methamphetamines, barbiturates, marijuana, Ecstasy, nicotine and LSD.
If the policy is adopted, the district will test 45 percent of the eligible student population, which would average to about 30 students a week, Dornburg said.
