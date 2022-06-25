Yesteryears for June 25, 2022

75 years ago
City and county health officers have condemned the Old Brazos river for swimming purposes following investigation and inspection that has revealed the presence of pollution and bacterial contamination in this channel, according to a statement by R.M. Mundine, city sanitarian.
The investigation was made by Mr. Mundine, Dr. W.E. Cox, director of the Brazoria county health unit and county health officers, and Dr. O.A. McCary, city health officer.
“The physical condition of the water,” Mr. Mundine said, “was very turbid at the time of inspection and consequently the bottom could not be observed a few feet from the shore. The bottom is of a sticky clay consistency and slopes sharply from the shoreline, features that make swimming, particularly by beginners or children, dangerous from a physical standpoint.
“Bacteriological tests indicated that actual sanitary pollution exists to a very dangerous degree. The potential danger is much greater since samples collected represent considerable dilution water.
“Both Freeport and Velasco have raw sewerage collection systems that discharge raw sewerage into the old channel.
“Enhancing this danger there are approximately a dozen houses located directly on shore at the upper end of the channel which depend on surface toilets.
50 years ago
The Freeport Jaycee Fishin’ Fiesta Parade will entertain spectators as it makes its first debut in the annual event this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The parade will include a variety of floats sponsored by rural organizations and businesses, originally designed in a seaport theme
Tobey Davenport, parade chairman, announced today after conferring with city officials that the parade will proceed from the 600 block of West Second to the 100 block of East Second in Freeport.
As of today, Davenport has received entries from the Freeport Shrimp Association, the Jaycee Queen Contestants, the First Freeport National Bank, the Brazosport Yacht Club, the Brazosport Facts, KLJT FM Radio Station, The Brazoria County Boys Club, and The Golden Leisure Club.
Music will be provided by the Pearl Beer and Lone Star Beer sound trucks.
Davenport said that he has also received entries from local individuals wanting to participate and is pleased with the response.
“The most unusual that I’ve heard from so far is a man with a trained monkey that will ride on a motorcycle.
15 years ago
ANGLETON — The steady drizzle of rain and thunder sounding off in stormy skies Monday did not stop Gail Johnson from letting her voice be heard about increased appraisal values.
“The weather was bad but we marched from the courthouse down to the county appraisal office and then to Rep. Dennis Bonnen’s office,” said Johnson, a 66-year-old Lake Jackson resident. “I held a sign high that said that the system was flawed.”
Johnson wasn’t the only one who weathered the storm. About 20 other residents from around Brazoria County marched in Angleton holding signs that read, “Protesting Appraisal Process,” and “Stop Appraisal District Raising Taxes.”
“I’m hoping this will get the word out and more of us will get involved so we can affect change,” Johnson said.
The protesters wanted to raise awareness of the appraisal process and what they consider inflated property values. Property taxes are assessed based on a home or land’s value, which is set by the appraisal district based on a variety of factors. Taxes are charged per $100 in value of a property.
Some local officials believe the protest should have been staged in a different place, at a different time.
“I think it is the wrong location,” said County Commissioner Matt Sebesta. “They would be better off in Austin prior to a legislative session.”
Retired Alvin resident Mike Cooper, 65, chose to protest after seeing his home’s appraised value go up from $242,000 in 2006 to $251,000 in 2007, he said.
While declining to comment on her property’s values, Johnson, also retired, said the value of her home went up 9.3 percent from last year.
“We don’t care if our property’s value goes up as long as our taxes don’t go up,” Cooper said.
