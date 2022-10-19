Shouts of eternal love and birthday blessings to a gracious and saintly woman of honor and of great Christian character on her 87th birthday, Mother Rosie Williams Green. Mother Green is a devout congregant of the Shiloh Baptist Church, and Pastor Reddick is the Shepherd of the House.
Her tireless service for God is reflected in her beautiful smile and in all that her hands find to do. We express our gratitude to you and we want you to know that we appreciate your kindness and the wonderful person that you are. You are so very near and dear to our hearts, and you and valued beyond words. You are the sweet perfume of God’s grace filled with fragrances of good works. Mother Rosie’s beauty is in the way she treats others, her character, her attitude and deep within her soul filled with an abundance of love.
Our prayer is that you will continue to lean on the everlasting arms of your Heavenly Father as He grants you an abundance of happy and healthy days.
“Gray hair is a crown of splendor, it is obtained by à righteous life.” Proverbs 16:31
n n n
Shouts of eternal love and bouquets of blissful anniversary blessings to two of God’s consecrated and compassionate servants on their 50th wedding anniversary, Pastor Samuel Nelson and Pastor Annie Nelson.
The number “50” is connected with the Spirit, Holy Ghost and Jubilee. For a marriage to be enriching such as yours, the big things are the little things. A great marriage is not when the “Perfect Couple” comes together, but it is when an “Imperfect Couple” learns to enjoy each other’s differences. You shower each other with constant appreciation and thoughtful demonstrations of gratitude. You always encourage and assist each other’s growth and your marriage exemplifies to others that marriage is a giant quest for the good, the beautiful and the divine.
Love is by far one of the most important and most rewarding investments you can make in another person. We pray that your anniversary will be as bright and shining as the gold in your wedding rings and as full as the love in your hearts.
“Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it. If one offered for love all the wealth of one’s house. it would be utterly scorned.” Song of Solomon 8:7
n n n
Shouts of overflowing love and birthday blessings to a beautiful couple, members of the Charlie Brown and Lanier High School alumni, Brazosport College Board of Regents, Dow Chemical retirees, members of the MLK and Juneteenth Committee, community activist, compassionate humanitarians and two of God’s brightest stars — Deacon Charles Johnson and Carolyn Johnson.
The dynamic duo serves faithfully at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church with an abundance of energy and are magnets of love in their families and their communities.
You are both living examples of the amazing and wonderful things that God can do with us and through us when we place our faith, our trust and indeed our lives in the capable hands of our Heavenly Father.
Our prayer is that your mind, body, and spirits will continue to be strengthened through your unwavering and unshaken faith in God.
“And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:19
n n n
Shouts of heartfelt love and birthday blessings to a distinguished and honorable U.S. military veteran, an Amoco Chemical Co. retiree, a retired educator of Sweeny ID, mentor and a man whose delight is in the law of the Lord on his 78th birthday, Curtis (Joe Boy) Sanders.
Curtis flourishes with encouragement and support to other believers through his prayers, teachings, discipleship and mentoring. He is a mountain-moving Christian whose faith is evident for all to see, and certainly God needs more men who are willing to move mountains for His glory and for His kingdom. Phillip Brooks states, “Be such a man and live such a life, that if every man were such as you, and every life a life such as yours, this earth would be God’s paradise.” You have made it your life’s goal to encourage and build others up and you have certainly left an enduring impression and helped to smooth out the rough roads along our way.
Our prayer is that the grace to live a fulfilled and fruitful life will continue to be upon you today and always.
“A faithful man shall abound with blessings.” Proverbs 28:20
n n n
Shouts of overflowing love, birthday greetings and prayers of healing to a woman of great honor and perseverance on her 63rd birthday--Sarah Von Dunlap.
God is your protector, provider and your present help through the path of life. He is in charge of keeping you safe and granting you your heart’s desire. No matter what has happened to you, no matter what will happen, and no matter what is happening to you right now in your life, know that God has a divine plan to heal and bless you. Everything that we experience in life, even those we may label as not so good, God can and will turn them into eternal good if we only trust Him as our sovereign God.
Our prayer is that God will grant you an abundance of bright and sunny days filled with His goodness and mercy.
“The blessings of the Lord be upon you.” Psalm 129-8
