LAKE JACKSON
A local school district police officer is showing students a different side of law enforcement.
Brazosport ISD Police Officer Adam Poindexter received the Taylor Whitley Foundation Show Up Award for Brazosport ISD staff Sept. 9 because he made the effort to “show up, give a flip, and repeat.”
Tara McGaughey, a Bess Brannen Elementary teacher, posted about Poindexter on the foundation’s Facebook page. She wanted to highlight him as someone who had made a significant impact in her son’s life during a difficult time.
McGaughey’s son began kindergarten this school year and faced a lot of anxiety during the first couple of weeks. He had just lost his aunt, McGaughey’s sister, with whom he had a close relationship. Poindexter had been good friends with her son’s aunt, she said.
She asked Poindexter if he could encourage her son on campus and it made a huge difference for her son, McGaughey said.
“I guess, I put him out there on the Show Up page, because not only does he show up for my son, he shows up for his whole class,” she said. “He’ll eat lunch with him when he’s on campus and he literally goes out of his way to make my son and everybody else comfortable and happy.”
McGaughey’s post included a picture of Poindexter eating lunch with her son, she said.
After seeing the post, foundation leader Shannon Whitley texted McGaughey and said the organization was going to surprise Poindexter with a Show Up Award.
It was kept a secret from Poindexter for two weeks and when they showed up to the Lake Jackson Intermediate campus, his anchor school, he was extremely surprised, he said.
“It means the world to me. I’ve been in law enforcement — in October it will be 14 years — and I do it because I love to help people,” Poindexter said. “I don’t do it for recognition. I just love to be there and help people and keep them safe. It’s something I did by joining the military and it just continues on. So getting that award, like I cried … I just do it because it’s my job.”
Poindexter has only served on the district police force for a year now, but he’s found his calling, he said.
He graduated from Brazoswood High School in 2000 and two weeks later shipped out to the Navy, serving from 2000 to 2008. After leaving the service, he found a job with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in October 2008. In November 2021, he was hired on as a district officer, providing a great opportunity for him to work the same hours as his wife, Ashley, who is a Brazosport ISD teacher, he said.
A self-proclaimed “people person,” Poindexter said this job brought him back to life and allows him to change a negative perception some people have of police officers.
“I pretty much take care of them like they’re my own kids. Like I’ve got 1,000 kids who I’ve gotta watch out for. And you know, it’s a true calling that I’m so happy to have the opportunity to do,” he said.
Brazosport ISD Police Chief Wade Nichols sees how Poindexter goes above and beyond, he said.
“Adam’s only been with me probably the last school year…and he just shows up for work with a positive attitude, willing to help any way that he can,” Nichols said. “I tell all my guys, make sure you build these relationships with these students, because…you’re going to be the first one that they come to. He is just taking it above and beyond my expectations. He truly loves his job, and it shows.”
Nichols was also shocked and pleased about Poindexter receiving the award, he said.
“Us in the law enforcement field don’t really expect to get recognized. That’s just the way it goes,” Nichols said. “So when Shannon called me and told me, I was very surprised. Everybody forgets about the school police. They think we are just school cops. No, we’re a full-fledged police department just like any other police department, and we have a job to do. We make those relationships, and I’m very proud of him.”
The Taylor Whitley Foundation was founded in honor of former NFL football player and Aggie, Taylor Whitley who died unexpectedly in 2018 from cardiovascular disease.
His legacy is carried on by the foundation that awards high school and college students for more than just academics. It’s based on character. The award has been extended to teachers in the district, but Poindexter is the first non-teacher staff member to receive it, Shannon Whitley said.
When Shannon Whitley saw McGaughey’s post, she realized it’s not just the teachers who show up for the kids, it’s everybody, so she talked to Superintendent Danny Massey and they agreed that it was an awesome idea to extend the award to staff members, she said.
“I saw the story and just kind of melted my heart because we see police officers in a certain light, but it showed that he was so much more than that,” Shannon Whitley said. “He was a mentor and he was way more than an officer. He was stepping outside of his role but within his reach to make a difference in a kid’s life, and just by doing a small act of showing up.”
