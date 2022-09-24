Readers, if you don’t plan early, you will miss out on a magnificent Christmas event at Moody Gardens. I’m writing of the Cirque Joyeux Show and Holiday Dinner. Tickets are on sale now at moodychristmasshow.com, and near-the-stage tickets are selling out fast (December 17-30.)
I recommend this family event from personal experience. I helped His Love Counseling Services have its staff Christmas party there one year. Such fun! Such great food! (Think chefs from Moody Garden’s Hotel.)
We had dinner. Exchanged gifts. Enjoyed the circus. (I thought it was going to be a little thing; but, it was a huge thing.) And, afterwards, at our leisure, we took in the mile of the festival of lights displays surrounding the themed park. Marva Doss, a counselor with His Love, and I opted for the train on rubber wheels. We saw two million lights dancing their way across Galveston Bay.
For an additional charge, there is the Arctic Slide, an ice-skating rink and ice sculptures.
Cirque Joyeux is directed by Lone Star Circus Founder, Fanny Kerwich, and this year, features acts from Spain, South Korea, Argentina, Mexico, France and the USA (Hawaii), including an adorable dog show from America’s Got Talent.
One year, I bought a table for five, and then I couldn’t fill my chairs because everyone was so busy at Christmastime with family members and friends. I called Moody, saying, “I won’t ask for a refund, but may I turn the price of that table into five individual tickets?”
The clerk said, “Yes.”
I went five times.
Why not? A gourmet meal and fascinating entertainment; I couldn’t tire of either. I told the performer who balanced on a stack of tubes and chairs so high that he was up in the crystal chandeliers, “I was holding you up in prayer.”
He expressed gratitude.
The congenial performers are available after the show for autographs and photos with children.
On another subject, area ministers met this week with Bryan Sidebottom, Lake Jackson’s assistant police chief in care of emergency operations, and his Clute counterpart, Will Blackstock to discuss how pastoral staff and churches can assist in case of an area crisis or disaster. When it came my time to talk, I said to Sidebottom, “You owe me lunch. I found your wallet in the middle of the street and returned it to you. You said you were gonna take me to lunch.”
He had a good belly laugh when he realized who I was. He said, “And I was so glad that it was you that found it, Buddy, because I knew it was safe and intact.”
And I added, “This MRE that you passed out to each of us isn’t a sufficient substitute for lunch.” Laughter.
To the group, I said this, “I would love for the ministers in the area to return to meeting together, after COVID. We have wonderful talent in our area, and we need to be together.”
“Colleagues and comrades,” I heard the Reverend Alan Trafford affirm.
Thinking of my favorite Englishman, the 50th Anniversary of His Love Counseling Services and my 76th birthday will be celebrated with a come-and-go fellowship at his church, Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon, Lake Jackson, on October 2, 2-4 p.m. Coffee and individually packaged Krispy Kreme donuts will be served. I’m looking forward to greeting His Love’s contributors and friends and readers of this column.
In lieu of a birthday present, a gift for His Love would be nice.
By the way, Greg Pickering, Lead Pastor, and Randy Dane, Executive Pastor of Ministries, alternated in giving me a tour of the facilities of Brazos Pointe Fellowship, and they told me about their wonderful youth, adult and family programs. I am proud of what their people and leaders have accomplished through Christ, and I congratulate First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson for birthing another church.
FBC also gave birth to Willow, the Lighthouse, Second Baptist and a Surfside church.
Parting kernel of truth: “We should not stop gathering together with other believers…Instead, we must continue to encourage each other even more as we see the day of the Lord coming” (Hebrews 10:25, Names of God translation).
