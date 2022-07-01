Brazoria County cities are ready to celebrate the nation’s independence with their residents throughout the July 4 weekend, with events planned daily through Monday.
Lake Jackson and Angleton have been hosting Independence Day celebrations for years, but new events are planned in Clute and Iowa Colony.
Wesley First United Methodist Church, 1 Wesley Drive in Clute, will have a picnic featuring a 52-by-99-foot American Flag painted on the property’s lawn starting at 5 p.m. Monday. The church is offering free hot dogs and hamburgers to those who come spend time on the grounds and Clute’s Fire Department will make an appearance at the festivities, which are open to the community. Those attending are asked to bring picnic blankets and yard games to add to the experience.
“We’re inviting people to come in and bring a picnic and to sit under the trees and just spend time in the community,” Pastor Nancy Cobbs said. “Take pictures of the flag, bring lawn chairs, blankets and yard games. We have really beautiful grounds over here. So we’re just inviting people to come and enjoy it with us.”
Iowa Colony’s first Independence Day celebration is a part of the rapidly expanding city’s initiative to host more events for residents. It is being organized by the Iowa Colony Parks Advisory Committee at the behest of City Council.
“This is one of their strategic objectives to create cohesion within the community in a way that creates a fun, friendly environment that makes people proud of where they live,” Committee Vice Chairwoman Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
The event will start at 5 p.m. Monday at Alvin ISD Freedom Field at 10855 Iowa Colony Blvd. in the Meridiana Community. It will feature food trucks and family-friendly activities, capped by a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs for comfort and viewing.
“Family fun is going to include friendly, inclusive events like games, car show and then the food trucks, and it’ll just be a large communal event,” Koskiniemi said. “So there’ll be a lot of networking opportunities and meeting your neighbors, with, of course, fireworks — who doesn’t love fireworks?”
Along with the new events come the annual favorites.
Angleton and Freeport will kick off the weekend full of fireworks shows Saturday night.
Freedom Fireworks at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 902 S. Dowling St. in Angleton, will have food vendors and fun for those who arrive early. Fireworks will start at 9:20 p.m. and be linked through the Pyrocast app, which syncs up music with the pyrotechnics. A four-digit access code will be distributed through Angleton’s social media site for people to use.
“We look forward to hosting another spectacular Freedom Fireworks with the help of a great pyrotechnic team, Celestial Display,” Angleton Communication Director Martha Eighme said. “Their expertise coupled with the new app, which will pair patriotic music with the show, is one you don’t want to miss.”
Freeport’s annual fireworks display is tied in with the annual Fishin’ Fiesta. Showtime is scheduled for about 9:20 p.m. with the launch taking place along the Old Brazos River at Freeport Municipal Park. People can view from along the levee or, for those with boats, on the old river.
A Cole Degges performance on the Lake Jackson Civic Center plaza, 333 Highway 332 E., has become a tradition in the City of Enchantment.
“The Cole Deggs concert will be here at the Civic Center from 6 to 9 p.m.,” Civic Center Manager Mallory Doyle said. “We’ll have kid activities, which will include some inflatables, the inflatable water slide. And we’ll have a haydig out there. That’ll be filled with little prizes that kids can dig around and play,and look for prizes. And then we’ll have some cornhole boards out, and people can come and dance and listen to the music of Cole Deggs.”
The fireworks show will go off around 9 p.m. at Dunbar Park. The display can be seen from around the area, including the parkings lots along Oyster Creek Drive.
Those aren’t Lake Jackson’s only activities of the day as the city will give runners a chance to chase trophies and paddlers the opportunity to chase ducks.
The 48th annual Dow Firecracker 4 put on by Lake Jackson Freeport Area Triathletes is a 4 mile run or 2-mile walk with a $30 registration fee, along with a free BASF kids run. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
“It runs through the southern part of Lake Jackson, we’ll have an official timer and a race clock up. It’s pretty competitive,” LJFAT president Travis Walthal said. “Anybody can sign up. It’s open to anybody. We encourage everybody to come. Regardless of fitness, fitness levels or competencies, come out and have some fun. We’ll have some breakfast after the race. And then we’ll have some water and Gatorade types of drinks as well.”
People who’d rather hit the water can join in the Rubber Duck Regatta in which paddlers in kayaks and canoes head onto Oyster Creek in search of rubber ducks to receive a prize. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the kayak launch in Dunbar Park 400 FM 2004, and the race starts at 10 a.m.
Registration is free and the event is open to all ages. Sign up at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center or find a link at the parks department’s Facebook page.
Richwood will host its All America Night from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Ellis Park, 600 Audubon Woods Drive. Presented by the city’s police and fire departments, it includes a barbecue party, bounce houses and music.
West of the Brazos communities will be putting on activities with a small-town feel for their residents.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, West Columbia will have A Hometown Celebration that includes bounce houses, a water slide, washer and horseshoe contests, a train and fire truck rides at the American Legion Sands Weems Memorial Pavilion, 219 Veterans Park Drive. A short patriotic program will take place at noon, after which the public is invited to enjoy free food and drinks until 4 p.m.
At dark, the city and H-E-B will sponsor backyard fireworks at the West Columbia Little League Field at 317 Magnolia Ave.
The Sweeny Chamber of Commerce will host an Old-Fashioned 4th of July at Backyard Park beginning at 6 p.m. Monday. The free fun includes face painting, snow cones, hot dogs, sack races and a tug-of-war. Bring cash to participate in the 50/50 raffle. Fireworks begin at around 9 p.m.
The Brazoria Lions Club is sponsoring the city’s traditional Celebrate America, which will take place July 9. This is the fourth year the club has sponsored the patriotic event.
Fun begins at 5 p.m. with inflatables, a rock wall, mechanical swing and food vendors in the First Baptist Church parking lot, 101 San Bernard St. Fireworks begin about 9 p.m.
