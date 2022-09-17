It All Comes
Down to This
By Therese Ann Fowler
St. Martin’s Press
$27.99, hard cover
Beck, Claire, and Sophie Beck, who are sisters, comprise a trio of strong- minded women whose pragmatic, widowed mother, Marti, is near death. Realizing that her modest estate must be sold, Marti wants to make things easier for her family after she is gone, including sale and an even split of the proceeds of the family’s summer cottage on Mount Desert in Maine. The amount received from this sale is to be divided evenly among her three daughters.
Eldest among the girls is Beck, a freelance journalist whose marriage appears more like a sibling bond than a passionate partnership, with her husband hiding a troublesome truth about his love life. For Beck, the Maine cottage has been essential to her secret wish to write a novel, as well as to remake the terms of her marriage.
Claire, the middle daughter, is an accomplished pediatric cardiologist, but has always viewed herself as the family misfit. Recently divorced, she is being destroyed by her unrequited love for the wrong man, and is finding that her expertise on matters of the heart don’t extend to her own.
The youngest daughter, Sophie, appears to live an Instagram-ready life, filled with glamorous work and travel, celebrities, fashion, art, and sex. In reality, however, her existence is a cash-strapped house of cards that may tumble at any moment.
When C.J. Reynolds, an enigmatic Southerner with his own hidden past, enters the picture, what will happen to the Maine cottage — not to mention the futures of the sisters, themselves — will take on an entirely new dimension.
After the mother dies, her daughters get together to mourn her loss, as well as to begin the work needed to sell their family summer cottage, and to take note of their own lives and their relationships with their two sisters.
From concerns about what is to come, as well as individual romances and relationships with their siblings, each of these main characters must struggle with the loss of her mother, as well as the challenges in her own life.
Unfortunately, I wasn’t really impressed with the background of the characters and their story, or with the direction the author chose for its completion.
Murder Most Grave
By G.A. McKevett
Kensington Publishing
$26, hard cover
His grandfather’s tombstone is Waycross’s favorite place, just where he heads on days that didn’t go well at school or when something else occurs that upsets him. His grandmother, Stella May Reid, finds him there after a bad day, realizing that he was having a strange, one-sided conversation with his late grandfather. When there is a scream, and Mr. Horton, the grave-digger, runs past, gasping for air as he struggles to say,” “Dead man. Crypt.”
As Stan Horton runs to his car to notify the police, Stella Reid grabs her grandson and heads for home. It’s the first step to finding the killer of the town’s bad boy, for whom even the most charitable of the other residents find it difficult to mourn.
This is another in the series of Granny Reid mysteries, in which Granny not only rears her eight grandchildren, but also works with the local sheriff and a close family friend to solve murders.
This is the fourth book of the cozy mysteries series featuring Granny and her family, along with a number of townspeople who are friends and neighbors of the clan, and is one that I found to be a delight to read, even though I lacked the background I might have gleaned from its predecessors.
From murder to drug deals, it features a good plot, plenty of dangerous situations, and characters the readers will remember for a long time to come. I enjoyed it enough to go back find its predecessors, as well.
A Face to Die For
By Iris Johansen
Grand Central Publishing
$28, hard cover
No. 28 in the Eve Duncan series, this one features Riley Smith, an archaeologist who has been obsessed with Helen of Troy since she was a small girl. She has trailed her professor father all over the world in search of the tomb of the world’s most beautiful woman, one that her father had put his life on the line in his quest to prove that Helen had been a living, breathing queen.
Now, Riley needs the help of forensic sculptor Eve Duncan, who has the unusual skills necessary to recreate the face that launched a thousand ships- revealing Helen’s true appearance for the first time in history.
Convincing Eve to take on the challenge will be difficult, because her efforts could also create great risks that would involve both her, personally, and her family.
Her father was murdered by tomb raiders, and now she is more determined than ever to be the first to reach the burial site, avenge his death, and enlist Eve’s aid. The dashing fixer and treasure hunter, Michael Cade, is available to help, but he just might have his own secret agenda when it comes to finding Helen.
Both Riley and Eve are in danger, leading to a race across one of the most remote parts of the world when all they have is their trust in each other and their belief in a dream as they search for the timeless beauty, Helen of Troy.
I had been looking forward to reading this book, but found that it didn’t quite live up to either its promise or the author’s stellar reputation.
