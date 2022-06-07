Shouts of admirable love and birthday blessings to a woman of exceptional devotion to God, and a fierce and fiery prayer and praise warrior-Estelle James. Estelle is an angelic member of the Jerusalem Baptist Church and Pastor Darrell James is the chosen messenger of the gospel. We celebrate God’s presence, power and provision in your life. You live life purposefully and gracefully and for that reason God has allowed you unspeakable joy. There is incomparable joy and peace found at the end of each day when we can look back and know that we have made someone else’s life brighter. In spite of life’s circumstances in your life, you never lost your joy, but preserved with a beautiful determination of helping others and glorifying God. You have expressed to us that no matter what we say, and what we do, we are extremely bankrupt without love. God made you precious, unique, inspiring and beautiful. Our prayer is that you will continue to step into your 70th birthday with God’s grace and mercy. “The spirit of God has made me, and the breath of the Almighty gives me life.” Job 33:4
Shouts of honor, congratulatory blessings and love to a well-versed, well-grounded man and woman of God overflowing with encouragement and enlightenment on their 7th appreciation services-Pastor E L Dawson and 1st Lady Bridgett Dawson. As the esteemed Shepard of the St. Joseph Baptist Church Family and a motivator of God’s saving grace, you have brought so many souls out of darkness into God’s marvelous light. You have always been faithful in your divine assignment that God entrusted into your hands. We seize the moment to appreciate God’s presences in your lives, and we appreciate your faithfulness and righteousness in the ministry. On your special day, we find no greater honor than to give thanks to God for His mercy upon your lives. May God’s abundant blessings, glory, and grace continue to be upon you, your family and your ministry. “There, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.” 1st Corinthians 15:58
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a pastor of renowned spiritual passion, eloquent, and an effective preacher and teacher of God’s Word-Rev. Arthur Ferguson. Rev. Ferguson is the anointed angel of the St. Paul AME Church. You have impacted so many lives positively through your words of revelation and wisdom from the pulpit. As we join your church family and other well-wishers to commemorate the day that God gifted you to the world; we pray that God will continue to energized your faith, establish all your steps, purify your soul, and hold you firm as you follow God’s leading. “If you obey the commandments of the Lord your God that I command you today, by loving the Lord your God, by walking in His way, and by keeping His commandments and His statues and His rules, then you shall live and multiply, and the Lord your God will bless you in the land.” Deuteronomy 30:16
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a very inspiring entrepreneur and woman of great faith-Be Be Garcia. We celebrate you every day because you are such a wonder in our lives. You deserve a birthday celebration filled with an abundance of love and happiness, because that is what you bring to everyone around you, day after day. Your exceptionally scented candles, cookies and all your impressive crafts have a quality that attracts our attention to your beautiful character and personality. Throughout life’s many seasons know that you deserve the best that life can bring. We pray that God will continue to bless you in every way, that he will grant you many more precious moments to treasure, and that you will know without a doubt how great God made you and how loved you are. “My cup overflows with blessings.” Psalm 23:5
