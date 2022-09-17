During his lifetime, the recollections of John C. Adriance provided invaluable information about Texas’s history and its “old capitol” at Columbia, but many others, including J.P. Underwood of the firm of Underwood & Diggs were also well versed on this topic. At one point Underwood revealed that his brother, John C. Underwood, had owned the old capitol building and the land on which it stood.
When asked why nothing had been done to save that historic structure from decay, he revealed that his brother had “endeavored to get the Texas Legislature to buy the property” but was unsuccessful in that effort.
“According to the story told by J.P. Underwood, his brother had “wanted to send it to the Chicago exposition, “ but had been unable to “get the state to make a move,” resulting in the decision to tear the building down.
This led to a declaration from his companion that it would be “a sacrilege to destroy” the historic structure, and the request that nothing of the kind be done until the public could be informed of its historic association.
One solution to the dilemma might be for the Daughters’ of the Republic of Texas to preserve this relic of the early days, according to early Texas resident Richard Spillane. He noted that in accordance with the principles and glories of which their organization aims to keep alive,” they could secure the structure “for little or nothing.”
Brown’s History of Texas records that according to Bancroft’ History of Texas, Volume 3, Page 292, Texas’s first congress met at Columbia on Oct. 3, 1836, and on the following day, President David G. Burnet, with the approval of the cabinet, and in the exercise of the powers conferred upon him by the organic act of the convention under which he was made the head of government ad interim ... issued a proclamation ordering a general election to be held throughout the Republic on the first Monday in September.
This proclamation closed by directing members of the first congress, to be so chosen, to assemble “on Monday, the third day of October, 1836, in the town of Columbia, Brazoria County, the place now known as West Columbia, 2 miles west of the present town of Columbia, on the immediate bank of the Brazos.”
The delegates assembled and organized the first congress of the republic, and Crane’s Life of Sam Houston, and Thrall’s Pictorial History of Texas note that on May 1, 1837, the capital was moved to Houston.
This notice brought a letter to the editor from Henry A. Lloyd to the Honorable William T. Austin of Galveston with idea for preservation of the building, moving it to Alvin and refurbishing it for donation to the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. A similar proposal was received from Edward McCarthy of Galveston.
“It occurs to me that it is a great oversight to allow a building of this kind to go to entire destruction through exposure to the elements, Lloyd wrote, as he offered to buy the first capitol of the Republic, restore it, and present it to the DRT.
He explained that he was “moved to do this from the interest I take particularly in Brazoria County matters and landmarks, not alone from the fact that I have been heavily interested in real estate in that county and have made a good many very pleasant acquaintances there.
He noted that his grand-uncle, Dr. Anthony Morris, had removed from Bucks County, Pennsylvania to Columbia in his early youth, and spent most of his life there as a medical practitioner. This relative married Mrs. Emily T. Westall (nee Yerby) of a family of Yerbys in Brazoria County, subsequently removing with her to Pennsylvania, where he had practiced medicine until his death a few years previously.
As a result, he wrote, he felt “directly connected to some extent by family associations with Columbia and Brazoria county, and hence it occurred to me that if there was no one who was caring for this old relic, I would undertake to purchase it, rehabilitate it so far as could be done without destroying its original characteristics, and then donate it” to the DRT.
Because the building was, of course, “inseparably connected in sentiment with the town of Columbia, and with the particular land upon which it now stands,” he said, he felt it might be “better to remove it to some place where it could be more readily seen than in its present location.”
Even so, he added, he felt it should remain in Brazoria County, unless public sentiment was opposed to this, suggesting that it might be moved “say, to Alvin, which is easy of access from all points, and through which many people were constantly passing.”
His suggestion was to place it on a tract he owned there, and to give the entire property to the DRT, if officials of that organization were interested in such an agreement. He noted, in addition, that the site he was suggesting was “considered to be a very good one, and is worth at least $500.”
In this letter, Lloyd said that if the organization closed with Underwood on such an agreement, he would give permission for them to “draw on me at sight for the amount of the money required to purchase the property.
