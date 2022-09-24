Nothing exciting happened for me to share with you. It’s the same old, same old.
Somehow I find that these days that’s a good thing. One exciting thing did just happen to me. I got a note from The Managing Editor of The Facts, Michael Morris. He told me, “You are the bomb!” When in reality he is the one who is the bomb for putting up with me for so many years.
Anyone who knows me knows sometime it’s not so easy to be around me, especially when I’m hungry and I don’t have anything in the pantry to eat. No, really I am easy to be around…sweet nectarine of the Nile is what I really am. I was called that one time. I think the person who called me that may have been me. That’s the way I view myself.
Of course I’ve been called other sweet things too. Some of them I can’t print because they are just too sweet, and I don’t want you to throw up.
I’ve got some good ideas for using old pillowcases. I’ll print those for you Sunday. Now, I have good recipes from the Retired Teachers.
I have so much respect for teachers. I subbed for a teacher once upon a time that had to have back surgery. I signed a contract saying that I would show up till she was well enough to take over. Let me say this about that. She could not have gotten well any too soon. That’s a tough job. I sure wouldn’t want to do it. Now for some recipes for you from our retired heroes.
n n n
Hi Gin, COVID may have stopped the annual Alpha Delta Kappa luncheons but it has not stopped the ladies from cooking. ADK members, who belong to an international sorority for current and retired women educators now sell Priester’s pecans as a fundraiser. The Gamma Eta chapter is taking orders this month with delivery expected around the holidays. Those wanting to order pecans may do so by contacting any ADK member or calling Pecan Chairman Elizabeth Leeper at: 979-292-5145.
Retired teacher Paula Raeke of West Columbia has sold the pecans for years and says one of her favorite recipes is done in the microwave.
n n n
Microwave Pralines
Ingredients:
1 cup whipping cream (Half & Half)
2 cups light brown sugar
2 tablespoons margarine
2 cups pecan halves
dash of vanilla
Directions: Cook cream and sugar mixture in microwave for 13 minutes on high. After cooking, add margarine, pecans and vanilla. Drop by teaspoons on double sheets of wax paper.
n n n
Sue Neill, a charter member of the Gamma Eta group, is so well-known for her cookies she wrote a small recipe book called “I Never Met A Cookie I Didn’t Like.” She is a big fan of the roasted and salted pecans sold by Priester’s, saying she now uses them in every cookie recipe she has.
Faye Cookies
Ingredients:
1 cup butter
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar, packed
1 cup oil
1 cup oats
1 egg
1 cup corn flakes, crushed
1/2 cup coconut
1 cup pecans, chopped
1 cup chocolate chips
3-1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
Cream butter and sugars. Add oil. Beat well. Add egg and vanilla. Mix in dry ingredients. Stir in oats, corn flakes, coconut, pecans and chips.
Form walnut-sized balls and put on baking sheet. Bake at 325-degrees for 10-12 minutes. Cool in pan a few minutes, then on racks. Makes about 6 dozen.
n n n
Gamma Eta president Sondra Jones says two of her favorite pecan recipes are Pecan Brittle and Classic Pecan Pie. “There are many pecan pie recipes but the old classic with Karo syrup is absolutely the best,” she said.
Classic Pecan Pie
Ingredients:
1 cup dark Karo syrup
3 eggs, beaten
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/4 cup pecan halves
1 unbaked 9-inch deep dish pie crust
Directions:
Mix the first five ingredients together. Stir in pecans. Pour into pie crust. Bake at 350-degrees for 55 minutes.
n n n
Pecan Brittle
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons plus 1 tablespoon butter, divided
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup light Karo syrup
1 cup pecan halves
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions:
Grease 15-by-10-by-1-inch pan with two teaspoons of butter and set aside.
In a two-quart glass dish, combine sugar and syrup. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 4 minutes. Add pecans and microwave, uncovered, on high for an additional four minutes. Mixture will be VERY HOT.
Vigorously stir in soda, vanilla and remaining butter until well blended. Quickly pour mixture into prepared pan and spread with a metal spatula as thin as possible. Cool completely and then break into pieces.
n n n
Patti Bludau, who teaches at Angleton Christian School, uses the pecans for her Pecan Pralines and her Pecan Pie Balls.
Pecan Pralines
Ingredients:
1 cup dark brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
2/3 cup evaporated milk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups chopped pecans
Directions: Combine both sugars and milk. Stirring constantly, cook over medium heat to 228-230-degrees on a candy thermometer. Remove from heat and add vanilla and nuts. Beat until mixture begins to thicken, about two minutes. Drop candy rapidly on wax paper in patty shape. Cool completely.
Pecan Pie Balls
Ingredients:
2-1/2 cups pecans, toasted and chopped
1 cup graham crackers, crushed
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1/4 cup bourbon or spiced rum
1 teaspoon vanilla
7 ounce dark chocolate bark
1 teaspoon coarse sea salt
Directions:
Combine the first four ingredients in a large bowl and then add the next three ingredients. Form into balls with a scoop.
Roll in hands to form balls.Place on parchment-lined cookie sheet and freeze for two hours.
Smooth balls with dampened hands.
Melt chocolate in a double boiler. Dip balls in chocolate and put on parchment. Sprinkle with sea salt.
n n n
One of the most popular recipes at the ADK luncheon was a pecan pie with caramel syrup.
Georgia Pecan Pie
Ingredients:
2 unbaked pie shells (Pillsbury is good)
1 cup coconut
2 cups coarsely chopped pecans
1 stick melted butter
1 package cream cheese
1-1/2 cups powdered sugar
1 carton Cool Whip
8 ounces Smucker’s Caramel Syrup, squeeze bottle works best
Directions:
Mix coconut, pecan, butter. Put on a cookie sheet and toast in 350-degree oven for about 15 minutes. Cool. Bake pie shells as directed. Cool.
Cream softened cream cheese with powdered sugar and fold in carton of Cool Whip.
Divide this mixture into 2 baked pie shells. Divide the pecan mixture and put half on tops of each pie.
Squeeze about 4 ounces of caramel syrup on top of each pie. Thank you so much Linda for sending these recipes along with a good place to order pecans for the pecan season coming up….rapidly!
