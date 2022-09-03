Before you read what I am about to tell you, SIT DOWN! Now listen, I am not going to tell everyone about this, because I want to keep this a big secret. So just for those to whom I like/love, I am going to share this next email. Get ready.
Hi Gin,
I made up your recipe and put it on my face last night. I thought maybe it was a joke but figured, oh well, I will try it. I tried to get to sleep with it, but simply could not, so I wiped it off and put my regular face cream on.
I had your recipe on my face for about 3 hours. I could not believe my eyes this morning when I looked in the mirror. Some of my finer lines on my face were gone! It was a miracle. All the creams I have tried have never done that. Thank you.
Marlies Greenwood.
Marlies,
I haven’t even tried it yet. All I need is the coconut oil. The good news for me is…I am an insomniac, so when I get the coconut oil, I think I will just mix up a batch and smear it all over my body and just stand up all night. You only used it for three hours, just think what wearing this concoction all night will do for me.
I know as well as I’m sitting here I am passing up a good chance to be a millionaire by not selling you this recipe, but being the sweet darling precious nectarine of the Nile kinda person that I am, I am going to print it again. Let me know if it works for you. And I’ll let you know if being a little past middle age if it works for/on me. If it doesn’t work, at least you didn’t have to pay big bucks for it. I can see where it would be a great moisturizer, and as good as the most expensive one the market. I don’t believe the more something costs the better it is. That may be true in some cases, but not in “wrinkle be gone” creams.
And, oh yes, thanks to the person who anonymously sent it to me.
Now without further delay…here is the magic potion. (We wish.)
Miracle Face Cream?
Ingredients:
1 egg yolk
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons coconut oil
1 teaspoon honey
Directions:
Mix all ingredients. Smear it on your face and leave it on overnight. It will go on smooth, so don’t worry. Keep the mixture in the fridge. Use it at the beginning for seven days; then once a week.
I mentioned a hint a couple of weeks ago about threading a needle by holding a piece of white something behind the needle eye so that it magnifies. Got some good feedback on how well that works. Then while my good sweet friend Danna brought me some of Ricky’s hot ribs she forgot to give this hint. But the important part is she remembered it later and sent me a text. (Anyone who thinks Rick’s ribs are too hot is a sissy. Oh they were good.)
“I forgot when I came over because we just never have enough to talk about. When you said you use the white paper to thread a sewing needle. I use the thread cheater or whatever it’s called, works like a charm every time. Course I have to put my fingers behind it to see the needle but I’m as white as the paper. Mom always kept a chunk of wax to run the thread over to keep from knotting up. I keep a small tea candle in my sewing box and run the threads over that works like a charm too.
I thought of this as I had to sew some buttons on my blouse because you know I sew like I cook, not!” Danna.
You know Danna, that’s why I love you. You hate to sew, and cook. When one shares the same things it brings “ones” to be good friends.
If I have to sew a button back on I don’t know what I will do. I found a button in the bottom of my dryer yesterday, and so I know something is missing a button. Will I ever find what it goes on? Probably not. I cannot tell you how much I hate anything that has to do with a needle and thread.
There was a time when all I did was sew, not because I wanted to but because I had a mother-in-law with three fabric shops, and she taught me how to sew.
So I made all my girls clothes very begrudgingly I might add. The miracle here was, teaching me to sew did not drive my mother-in-law around the bend like it did my junior high home making teacher.
My sister Charlotte sent me some funnies I just have to share with you. You know a lot about me because I tell you all about my exciting life. First of all I have a great sense of humor and love to have something during the day that makes me smile, or ever better laugh out loud, and sister Charlotte just sent me some funny stuff! Now, bless her heart she never made it to Texas. But, she did make it to the next best thing, Louisiana.
“You can’t buy happiness, but you can marry a Cajun and that’s kind of the same thing.” Okay, Charlotte, let me say this about that. These good ole Texas boys can make a girl happy too. Agreed?
“Boudreaux asks, Thibodeaux, “Why dem Scuba divers always fall backways off dem boats?”
Thibodeaux replies, “You dumb Coon-#$@! If dey fell forwards dey’d still be in de’ boat.”
Hey sis, our Texas Scuba divers already knew that.
And ta da, here is the one that will happen to most of us. “I now know how it will all end for me….One of my kid’s will unplug my life support to charge their phone…..” Thanks sis. Love you.
I’m outta here. Gotta go hold down the sofa. The U.S. Open is now on for two weeks. For all of you who are not sports fans…that would be tennis. Mind numbing tennis.
