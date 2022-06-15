I have one little happy camper by the name of Bentley. I have been letting him sleep with me again. I thought I had broken him from even wanting to sleep with me, but apparently not.
I started to go to bed the other night, put Bentley to bed and then hit the sack. But, when I walked in my bedroom, there was Bentley all curled up with his skunk waiting for me. Now, I ask you, who could resist that? I just didn’t have what it took to pick him up and take him to his bed, so he wins again. He looked so small and helpless when he looked up at me with those big black eyes; I had to give in. Besides that, after being sick, I didn’t have the energy to pick him up and walk across the house to his bed. So we are back to square one again.
And speaking of being sick, I bet I pay attention to weather alerts from now on. I worked outside two days in a row with the wind blowing hard cleaning the money pit. Then the next day I got the props knocked out from under me. Seems if I had checked my phone I would have seen we were getting Saharan sand warnings.
My feeling sick lasted for a full week. I even had fever, which I never have. Anyway, I won’t make that mistake again with my allergies. So if you are like me and the wind is blowing the hair off your head, go inside and hold the sofa down and wait it out.
Speaking of the money pit, is there a pool service to be had? I need some help keeping it clean. So if you know of someone who cleans pools on a daily basis, would you please let me know? Thank you in advance.
I keep coming back to Marlyn’s recipes from her cookbooks. They sound so good, and besides that, they are all easy to make and have ingredients that won’t break your bank. And she doesn’t use anything that you will only use once and never again will you need it except for one recipe.
Dawn’s Stuffed Baked Potato
Thanks for this one go to my precious little friend, Dawn Barnett. Many hours we spent cooking together, many holidays we shared!
Ingredients
4 large baking potatoes
6 slices lean bacon
1 stick butter, cut in cubes
8 ounces sour cream
4 to 5 green onion tops, choppe
8 to 10 ounces Velveeta, cut in cubes
salt and black pepper to taste
4 ounces cheddar cheese, grated
Directions
Bake potatoes until tender. Fry bacon until crisp, cool and crumble; set aside. When potatoes are tender, cut each in half, scoop out potato carefully to prevent tearing skins. In a large bowl, combine potato and butter and beat with electric mixer.
Blend in bacon, sour cream, onions, Velveeta, salt and pepper. Place potato filling back in skins and sprinkle with cheddar cheese.
At this point, potatoes can be placed in refrigerator until ready to bake. Bake in 375-degree oven for 20 minutes, until stuffing is hot and bubbly. Yield: 8 servings.
Debbie’s Broccoli Rice
Although I have tried many broccoli rice recipes, my daughter Debbie’s remains our favorite. Daughters are wonderful! (Marlyn, I agree!)
Ingredients
1 stick margarine
1 cup onion, chopped
1 cup celery, chopped
1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 small jar Jalapeño Cheese Whiz
1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped broccoli, thawed and drained
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can cream of mushroom soup
3 cups cooked rice
1 can diced water chestnuts
Directions
Melt margarine in large skillet and sauté onion and celery until tender. Add mushrooms and sauté another five minutes. Blend in Cheese Whiz and stir over low heat until melted. Add thawed and drained chopped broccoli, then soups.
Fold in cooked rice and slice water chestnuts; toss well. Place in greased casserole dish and bake uncovered in 350-degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes.
I can’t remember the last time I had this dish. As I remember, I love it. I wish I could cut it up and cook more, but I go for what’s easy anymore.
Shrimp Rice
Ingredients
1 stick margarine
2 pounds peeled raw shrimp
6 green onions, chopped
1 stalk celery, chopped
1/4 bell pepper, chopped
salt and pepper, to taste
1 cup raw long-grained rice (preferably Uncle Ben’s)
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 cup water
1/2 cup dry white wine
Directions
In heavy skillet, sauté shrimp in margarine until pink. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Add onion, celery and bell pepper, rice, soup, water and wine. Mix well. Cover skillet tightly and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, until rice is tender. Toss lightly and serve.
Here is another daughter favorite!
Deb’s Shrimp Creole
This recipe for Shrimp Creole is my daughter Debbie’s and our favorite.
Ingredients
4 tablespoons flour
5 tablespoon Crisco oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
1/2 cup celery, chopped
1/4 cup bell pepper, chopped
6-8 green onions, chopped
1 can (8-ounce) tomato sauce
1 can water
salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons Worcestershire
1 teaspoon Tabasco
2 pounds raw
medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
Directions
Add flour to oil in heavy Dutch oven and cook on medium heat, making a rich dark roux, stirring constantly to prevent scorching. Add remaining ingredients except shrimp and season to taste. Cover, turn heat to low and simmer slowly for 30 to 40 minutes. Add shrimp and cook slowly for another 20 minutes. Serve with fluffy, steamed rice.
Have a great rest of the week. Stay safe, and be happy!
