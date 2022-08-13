75 Years Ago
Miss Frances Beacroft, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Percy Beacroft of New York City and Freeport, and niece of Mrs. R.E.L. Stringfellow, who is now with the Clinton Play House in Clinton, Conn., for a ten weeks’ stock run of Stock Company is under the production of Samuel Wasserman and direction of Carl Shain.
Miss Beacroft has spent the past two years in New York City, where she graduated from the Academy of Dramatic Arts last April. While in New York she did photographic modeling for magazines and was for some time a regular model for Joe Schuster, producer of “Super Man.”
50 Years Ago
Freeport police reported that a local businessman barely missed being bilked of $12,000 in cash yesterday in the latest of a series of attempted swindles by confidence men believed to be operating in Brazoria County.
Sgt. Charles Wagner, investigator for the Freeport Police Department, said that the local man was approached yesterday morning by three men, one of who identified himself as a member of the Black Panthers organization.
One of the strangers displayed a roll of large denomination bills which appeared to total between $40,000 and $50,000, according to the would be victim.
The three men suggested that the businessman join them in a game of three-card Monte, a gambling game frequently used by confidence men in bilking money from their victims.
After the businessman was allowed to win a few hands at the card game, one of the strangers suggested that he could possibly win several thousand dollars at the game if he would withdraw enough cash from a bank account to cover large bets.
The businessman went to his bank in Freeport where he filled out a withdrawal slip for $12,000. An alert teller suggested that the sum be taken out in the form of a cashier’s check because of the size of the transaction and summoned another bank employee to discuss the matter with the customer.
One of the suspected confidence men accompanied the businessman to the bank but he left the scene when the withdrawal transaction attracted the attention of several bank officials. Police are seeking to identify the three strangers in a cooperative effort with other law enforcement agencies in the area.
15 Years Ago
Record rainfall this summer dampened things at Surfside Beach and Quintana, but businesses are far from going under. In fact, things are going swimmingly.
Based on the number of vehicle permits bought at the beach entrance, the number of beachgoers has remained strong throughout the season, said Kelly Hamby, Surfside Beach city secretary. The only exception was during the rain-soaked July 4 holiday week.
Quintana Beach County Park has had a record year for visitors, selling out its recreational vehicle lots each weekend since May 28, said park supervisor James Glover.
“We’ve been booked solid since Memorial Day,” Glover said. “The rain didn’t really slow us down that much.”
Glover attributes the attractiveness of area beaches to high gas prices. He said since RVs get low gas mileage, sometimes as low as 6 miles to the gallon, vacationers are more likely to stay close to home.
“With the high gas prices, people aren’t willing to travel as far as they normally would since they want to have some money left over to do something when they get where they’re going,” he said. “In past years, we’ve seen people from Iowa and Massachusetts, all over, but this year it’s been mostly in-state people, which is kind of cool.”
The rain is not always bad for business, said Bonnie Smith, owner of Kitty’s Purple Cow Restaurant in Surfside Beach. Unexpected downpours force people off the beaches and into her restaurant.
