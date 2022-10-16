My files about the history of Brazoria County and other parts of Texas are filled with bits and pieces of stories I have wondered about through the years, but haven’t yet had the time or resources to find the answers to questions they had stirred.
One of these files labelled “Old County Stories, “ came as a result of a long past conversation with Leon Skeete, in which I wrote of the strangeness I had found in realizing that what we experienced as children and young adults is now history.
“It’s a realization that comes with age,” I wrote then — when I was about fifty years old.
Leon, who grew up in the Brazosport area, remembered that, as a boy, he had talked with someone who had been born a slave, and of the man’s own childhood memories of that time.
I remember that I urged him to write down whatever he could remember, because the 1860s were — even back then — a lot farther away than they had been when the two of us were children.
While I don’t remember that I knew anyone who had once been a slave, I certainly could have done so. I was born in 1932, and it had never occurred to me that some of the old people I knew as a child might have been alive in the 1830s.
I did know that my father, who was born in 1909, had known several old people who remembered “The War,” as it was then called. Among them were a number of black men who had worked for his own father, brothers, and him through the years in the family’s cotton, corn, and hay fields.
As I have written before, my father was a storyteller. He had listened to the many stories he heard about what happened years earlier, remembered them, and could tell them, over and over, exactly the same way. It was the key to my early realization that history was a lot more interesting than just dates in a dull book.
Leon explained that the Shy Pond area was the site of a black community that had existed for many years before the city of Lake Jackson existed.
“Some of the people who remembered that time actually lived on Oyster Creek Drive, where I saw an old black lady sitting on her front porch, “ he said, noting that in her childhood days, this woman had been a slave.
He remembered that other houses and a church were in the vicinity, but were not visible from the road, as well as an old cemetery that was then on Brazos Mall property, and could be visited by signing a waiver in the mall’s office.
“I just went there, and found about fifteen graves,” he said. “There were cross markers that may not have been original, but had been thrown into Oyster Creek by vandals. These were replaced by wooden ones with no identity as to who was buried there.”
He noted that markers that were of permanent material were among these, and that a mall employee had told him that the cemetery had become a hangout for Satan worship, and periodic cleanup of the property was needed in order to remove the signs people hung on trees there.
Leon added that he had known two of the men who lived in the community, identifying one of them as “Ace,” who worked cattle belonging to Dr. Betel on land belonging to Dow Chemical Company, and the other man as having been Sam Barnes.
“Now, the mall and other businesses are on the property that at one time had fine Braford Cattle grazing on it,” he said, remembering that Sam would “ride his white horse to Clute to get groceries and bring them back in what looked like flour sacks, tied to the saddle horn.”
At that time, Leon said, there was only one road in and out of Lake Jackson, and Oyster Creek Drive was covered in oyster shell.
Sam had lived on the bank of the lake now known as Shy Pond, he recalled, noting that this “used to be a beautiful lake, but was at that time, “like all the other lakes in the area that are used for drainage systems, with ditches cut in and out, lowering their water levels.”
He remembered that some of his friends had tried to hunt around the lake, and had been chased away when Sam shot his gun, frightening them.
“I like to talk to old people, and it seemed that Sam would be perfect to tell me how it used to be, so one day I rode my horse down a dirt trail to his house and brought two beers with me. It was a hot day, and it set the stage for more enjoyable visits, “ Leon told me.
“Sam said his wife had been killed by one of the big storms, which may have been the one in 1900. They went jut into a clearing and lay down in the grass if the wind blew hard. Mosquitoes were terrible in those early days, even smothering small calves and colts by plugging their noses.
“With no screens on the windows, I asked him how they stood them, and he said they would use smoke in the house to help keep them out.
Sam was a cowboy and worked cattle. He knew Skeete’s paternal grandfather and his sons, who went on six-week cattle drives, chuckwagon and all. When Skeete’s father was very young, he kept herd on the horses, since the men had to change out their mounts during the day.
Among the stories he told to Skeete was that of one of his horses that wouldn’t stop pitching. One day he sharpened his spurs and accidentally cut the horse while riding him. He turned the animal loose, knowing screw worms would kill it in those days before the screw worm fly was eradicated. In that era, the worms would get into a cut or the navel of a newborn calf and often killed the animal.
Leon noted that parts of the roadway of a dirt road to Brazoria from that area before FM 332 was built was still visible beside the lake which bordered the Riverside Country Club’s site at that time. Skeete was interested in knowing whether Sam had been buried in the old cemetery, but it was a question to which I never had the answer.
