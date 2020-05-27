I would like to thank everyone who wrote in about last Wednesday’s column and all the nice things you had to say. Seems we agree about what is happening in our government today. Not pretty. I feel like we are living the battle of the North and South all over again, and in the middle of a pandemic. Again, not pretty.
But on a lighter note, let’s eat. We can now eat out! At least for me this is a real blessing since I don’t like to cook anymore. I think maybe even Peter will agree with that statement. Seems his English palate and my Texas palate are two different things. And I have to admit the meals I have actually cooked for him tasted good to me, but not so much for him. Being the good guy that he is, he ate them (Of course he did; he didn’t have a choice).
Here are some more recipes Randall Tate sent me that were passed down to him in a very old cookbook. It is so old the pages are very fragile. I love it, and I cherish it.
Cooks from old were some of the best ever. They invented most of the recipes we use today. They cooked three squares every day. Horrors! I am so thankful I was born when I was. No wood stoves, getting up early, etc.
Just thumbing through this book very carefully, I am going to pick the ones that appeal to me, then hope they appeal to you also.
This recipe sounds so interesting to me. I have never heard of such a thing. It also sounds delicious. It’s different for sure.
Puffed Potatoes
Beat well 3 cups mashed potatoes, 1 cup rich milk, 2 beaten egg yolks, 3 tablespoon butter, and salt and pepper. Fold in three stiffly beaten egg whites.
Make a mound of potatoes on an oven-proof dish. Dot top with butter, to which grated cheese may be added. Bake in moderate oven until puffed and brown.
I would think a moderate oven means 350 degrees. Just keep an eye on them. You’ll know when they are puffed up. Shouldn’t take more five or six minutes I would suppose.
While thumbing through this book I found a newspaper clipping that is barely readable for Old Fashioned Teacakes. With a subtitle of “Best in the World.” Remember we had a request for tea cakes a couple of weeks ago. This one is entirely different. Here is paragraph that came before the recipe.
“Ophelia Mahana of Vidor swears she has the ultimate tea cake in a recipe handed down from her grandmother.” Grandmother said, “These cookies never tastes so good as when I used to bake them on a wood stove, but they’re still good.”
Old Fashioned Teacakes
(Best in the World)
INGREDIENTS
3 cups sugar
2 cups solid shortening (she used to use 2 1/4 cups of a major national brand)
9 eggs, slightly beaten
3 teaspoons vanilla or other desired flavoring
9 cups flour
9 teaspoons baking powder
Full pinch salt
1 cup milk
DIRECTIONS
Cream sugar and shortening well. Add eggs and mix well with egg beater. Stir in 3 teaspoons flavoring.
Measure 9 cups flour and sift with baking powder and salt five or six times. Add flour and milk alternately to sugar mixture, beating well after each addition of either flour or milk.
Best to refrigerate until cold before rolling to desired thickness and cutting out cookies with cookie cutter or a glass, which I use. They also could be made into little balls and put 2 inches apart on a cookie sheet and pressed down with a fork. Bake at 375 degrees for about 12 minutes.
The recipe doesn’t say how many cookies it makes. Remember me telling you about my grandmother making a ton of them with having eight kids, and then when her sister came to visit with 12 or it could have been 14 children, I don’t remember. She probably would have to have doubled this recipe.
Bake on a wood stove yet … can you imagine?
Party Dessert Salad
INGREDIENTS
2 oranges
2 bananas
4 slices canned pineapple
4 halves canned peaches
1/4 cup raisins or green grapes
1 cup quartered marshmallows
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 cup whipped cream (use half for garnish)
2 tablespoons sugar
Maraschino cherries (optional)
DIRECTIONS
Peel oranges and bananas, cut fruit in pieces and mix together. Add raisins or green grapes and marshmallows, cut in quarters with damp scissors. Whip cream with sugar. Add half the whipped cream to mayonnaise and fold into salad mixture. Let stand several hours in refrigerator or cold place before serving. Will keep well if made day before using. Top each serving with spoonful of whipped cream and maraschino cherry, if desired.
For Frozen Fruit Salad, omit marshmallows, add 1/2 cup juice from canned fruit and freeze in mechanical refrigerator or mold, packed in ice and salt.
I could go for some of that salad right now. I’m a nut for anything that has marshmallows in it. Kinda like I am about anything lemon.
I’m afraid I’m eating light these days. I have 6 pounds that have to have some place else to go. So far I’ve lost 1 pound. Progress! Blue Bell ice cream has no place in this house any more. Peter said, “What am I supposed to do?” The spoiled brat. I told him I would buy a pint and watch him enjoy it. And he will, and not even feel guilty.
Be safe and healthy everyone and have a great week. I’ll talk to you again this weekend.
