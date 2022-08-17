Shouts of everlasting love, birthday blessings and prayers of healing to a retired TDC Officer, an M. D. Anderson Hospital Security Officer and an unstoppable woman of abiding faith in God-Florence Tolbert Campbell.
Florence is a blessed and empowered member of the Blue Run Baptist Church and Pastor Lester Miller is God’s chosen messenger of the gospel. A cheerful spirit promotes an atmosphere in the believer’s heart to be sunshine and encouragement to blossom and bear beautiful fruit. Your determination to be of good cheer has motivated your family, friends and classmates to enjoy life more fully. With your unwavering faith in God, you make us cognitive of the fact that difficult days are what makes us strong, and the long nights make us appreciate the effects of a beautiful sunrise.
Good and Godly people like yourself come into our lives as blessings, and are like candles; they measure and that God hears prayer, God heeds prayer, God answers prayer and God heals and delivers by prayer.
“But the mercy of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting to them that fear Him.” Psalm 103:17
n n n
Shouts of graceful affection and appreciation to the founder of the Women Empowerment Training Institute--Dr. Parelee Shivers, Martha Petteway, Eva Rose, Johnnie Bell, Dariene Judd, Thelma Barnes, Willie Mae Gordon and all the electrifying officers, members, volunteers and promoters of the WET organization.
The Women Empowerment Training Institute (WET) held their 15th annual Scholarship and Awards Luncheon filled with sheer eloquence, encouragement and enlightenment. An inspiring message of perseverance and power was presented by 2022 honor graduate of Sweeny high School, Cambria Amy. Numerous recipients were recognized, shown appreciation and awarded for their tireless services in making a difference in Christian leadership, education, mentorship and community service. Interwoven into this grand event was the presentation of scholarships to numerous graduating seniors whose persistence and resistance to let nothing stop them from reaching their educational goals were applauded.
Our prayer is that God’s grace will continue to empower each of you to live abundantly, to stay the course and to keep on making a difference in our world.
“I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in Him, the same bringeth forth much fruit..” St. John 15:5
n n n
Shouts of love, recognition and appreciation to Site Director Chris Elliott, Texas Historic Commission, Sam Collins Ill, Ginny Raska, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, all visitors, shuttle drivers, volunteers and everyone who participated in the re-opening of the Levi Jordan Plantation State Historic Site. High notes of appreciation also to Pastor Roland K. Hendricks for his tender and intense words of prayer.
We commend each of you for building bridges to connect the lives of people in a lasting way as we walk through the corridors of history. The idea of preserving history and making it accessible to the masses allows generations to engage in the past. To understand today, we have to search tomorrow and sharing knowledge is one of the most fundamental acts of friendship. Thank you immensely for your preservation of the Levi Jordan Plantation State Historical Site and for your dedicated and devoted efforts to link the legacies and genealogies of our historic sites.
May God grant you additional inspiration and motivation to forge ahead as you trailblaze and pave pathways to the future.
“See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.” Isaiah 43:19
n n n
Shouts of heartfelt love and gratitude to Pastor Roland K. Hendricks, Loretha Edison, teachers, officers and members of the Greater Mt. Zion Education and Development Center, all contributors and volunteers of the summer Dream Camp Program.
Thank each of you for providing our youth with additional knowledge of the STEM Program and instilling within them the desire to give life their very best knowing that God will do the rest. The price of a successful life is dedication, hard work, and an unremitting devotion to the things you want to see happen in your life. “I can’t do it” has never accomplished anything. “I will try” has performed miracle after miracle. A quitter never wins, and a winner never quits. There are mountains of academic, physical and social tools that the Dream Camp offers year after year and we salute each treasured participant for exemplifying that living and giving a life of service to others is the most powerful sermon of all.
Our prayer is that you will continue to march onward with God’s truth alive in your souls knowing that God is with you in your endeavors. He goes before you, and He has your back.
“I can do everything through Him who gives me strength.” Philippians 4:13
n n n
Shouts of love and bouquets of birthday well wishes to a kindhearted and mighty woman of prayer--Annie Mack Woodard.
We send tons of graceful appreciation to you for always reaching out and touching the masses not just with your hands, but with your heart. You have always followed the teachings and examples of the living Christ, and placed Him first as your most precious possession. Your unwavering faith has allowed you to experience a life of abundant spiritual wealth that far exceeds any of the riches that this world has to offer. Keep pressing forward toward a glorious sunrise of bountiful birthdays.
May you continue to rest in the reality of God’s awesome love, his healing power and faithfulness. He will always stand with you, by you, and for you.
“Thou will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.” Isaiah 26:3
