I wish I had something funny to tell you. This has been a dull week for me, and I find that is a good thing. One exciting thing I did this week was spend $98.46 at the Dollar General. How does that happen? All of it was in needed stuff. No ice cream, no cookies, and no latest and greatest stuff to remove wrinkles. (Not in clothes, but body.) Between Bentley and me we need a lot it would seem.
Bentley just jumped down and took off like greased lightning. Hope I don’t go find something I have to clean up. Timeline: He jumped down and took off. I’m backing up the office chair to go see what is happening. Oops, here he comes running back with his skunk to work. What a good thing that is…whoo. And to think I was thinking the worst.
OK, I’m having writer’s block this fine morning. I wanted to give you some tips I thought of early in the week, but lost my focus and didn’t write them down. Maybe next Sunday. In the meantime let’s eat.
Here are some recipes for the folks that have a sweet tooth. I get one on occasion myself. My mother was the world’s worst, or best at having sweet tooth attacks of anybody I’ve ever known. She would have loved these recipes from again, our good friends at Pillsbury.
Peach Slab Pie
Ingredients:
1 box (14.1-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Pie Crusts (2 count), softened as directed on box
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
2 tablespoons lemon juice
9 cups Cascadian Farm organic frozen sliced peaches, thawed and drained (from four 10-ounce bags)
1/2 roll (16.5-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Sugar Cookie Dough
Directions:
Heat oven to 375-degrees. Remove pie crusts from pouches. On lightly floured surface, unroll and stack crusts one on top of the other. Roll to 17x12-inch rectangle. Fit crust into ungreased 15x10x1-inch pan pressing into corners. Fold extra crust even with edges of pan. Crimp edges.
In large bowl, mix brown sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice. Stir in peaches to coat. Spoon mixture into crust-lined pan. Break cookie dough half into coarse crumbs; sprinkle evenly over filling. (Wrap and refrigerate other half of cookie dough for another use).
Bake 55 to 60 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbling. Cool on rack 45 minutes. Cut and serve.
Tip: Do you have a bunch of fresh peaches to use? Feel free to substitute the frozen with fresh in this recipe. Just make sure to drain them first, especially if they’re extra juicy.
Comments: Love this recipe. I added 2 tablespoons of cinnamon and it is wonderful. Two of the pie shells with the sides folded in roll out nicely for the crust, just adhere the sides together with the lightest amount of water you can. I just coat my hand then rub it over the dough. Flour top and bottom to roll out easily and flip every time it seems to lose the ability to expand more. Poke and prebake the crust for 8 minutes at 350-degrees for a crisper crust.
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bars
Ingredients:
1 package (8-ounce) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1 egg
1/2 cup coconut, if desired
1 roll (16.5-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Directions:
Heat oven to 350-degrees. In small bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and egg until smooth. Stir in coconut.
In ungreased, 9 or 8-inch square pan, break up half of cookie dough. With floured fingers, press dough evenly in bottom of pan to form crust. (Do not eat raw cookie dough after pressing down in pan with floured fingers.) Spread cream cheese mixture over dough. Crumble and sprinkle remaining half of dough over cream cheese mixture.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown and firm to the touch. Cool 30 minutes. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or until chilled. For bars, cut into 4 rows by 4 rows. Store in refrigerator.
Tips: When making your cheesecake mixture, this recipe calls for softened or room temperature cream cheese. Softened cream cheese is creamier when mixed and easier to blend with the other ingredients. If your cream cheese is too cold, your mixture will be lumpy.
If you don’t have time to wait for your cream cheese to soften at room temperature, remove the cream cheese from its packaging and place in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave the cream cheese in 10-second increments until it’s soft, but not too warm.
Be careful not to over mix your batter. Too much air can cause the cheesecake to rise too rapidly in the oven and crack. You can avoid this by mixing the cream cheese and sugar thoroughly and gently blend once you add the egg.
Don’t forget to flour your fingers. The flour will keep the cookie dough from sticking to your fingers when you press it evenly into the bottom of the pan for the crust.
Let the bars cool for a full 30 minutes before putting into the refrigerator for two hours. Putting a hot cheesecake in the fridge can make it “sweat” with condensation, which can lead to blotchy or gluey texture on top.
Comments: OMG! I made this dessert for Fourth of July swim party for 22 people. I doubled the recipe using a 13x9-inch and there wasn’t a crumb left at the end of the day. Lots of requests for the recipe. So I told them to inquire at the Pillsbury site, but sent the recipe in case they did not have a way to do so. Thank you making me a very popular in-law at eh family BBQ.
One more comment: Delicious. Yes, they are sweet, but that’s the way I like it, uh huh, uh huh. My company devoured them and asked for the recipe. I couldn’t find a 16-ounce tube of cookie dough, so I purchased a 30-ounce tube. I split the dough in half and made two 8x8-inch baking dishes following the other recipe as written. “Crumbling” the cookie dough is a bit difficult. Make sure the dough is well chilled. If you have a sweet tooth, you’ll love them too.
Uh huh, uh huh, there you have it. Sounds to me like you all need to rush right out and get the ingredients to make this dessert.
I don’t think I can get 22 people in my swimming pool easily. Well, I guess I could, we just wouldn’t be able to move around a lot. And besides, I can’t imagine in my wildest dreams I could cook anything worth eating for that many people anymore. Like they say (whoever they is), if you don’t use it, you lose it. I lost it. Thank goodness.
I hope you are enjoying the rest of our summer. I’m looking forward to the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in 2 weeks. The two weeks that it lasts, I also look forward to cool fronts starting to come down and pushing anything that might develop in the gulf out of the way. Seems to start the second week of the tournament. And I look forward for having an excuse to become a couch potato legitimately.
