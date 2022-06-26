When Silas Nelson was charged with having killed his wife, Alice, on April 16, 1882, he claimed the incident occurred because she had been unfaithful to him.
The first complaint in the case was filed by Caleb Brown in the court of Justice of the Peace J.H. Norris on May 8. Indictment of Nelson by a Brazoria County grand jury led by James W. Dance, foreman, was handed up during its May term, following testimony by J.C. Spencer.
According to this witness, Silas had told him Alice Spencer had left him and come to town, and he intended to kill both her and Orange Anderson, with whom he said she was consorting.
Spencer testified that according to Silas, Adderson had “got a patch of hair out of her head and put some trick on her,” and that Adderson had then used a five-shot pistol that he had “snapped at Alice” the previous day, at which time the gun did not fire.
Spencer testified he had cautioned Silas against shooting Alice, but Silas was determined, telling Spencer that after he killed both Alice and Adderson, if he managed to escape, he planned to go to Mexico.
When Silas left, Adderson said, he rode his horse to William Turk’s house to tell him of the situation. There, he said, he saw Alice exiting the Turks’ yard and Silas on the steps of the house.
According to this testimony, Spencer saw Silas “put his hand around her neck and turn her around and she turned to fight him,” at which time Silas “told her to go back. … I saw him pull his pistol out just as he got under the shed … and cocked it.
“He fired one shot at her, which (k)nocked her down. … She fell against the fence and he fired the second time at her. … She just moved at the third shot, and he put his pistol close to her and it snapped. Then he broke to run.”
Testimony about the incident by Brown, who was another witness, was very similar. He had heard Silas tell Alice to go home, he said, threatening to kill her if she did not.
“I saw him pull his pistol out just as he got under the shed … and cocked it. He fired one shot at her, which knocked her down. … She fell against the fence and he fired the second time on her. … She just moved at the third shot and he put his pistol close to her and it snapped. Then he broke to run.”
Still another witness testified he had heard Silas tell Alice to go home, threatening to kill her if she did not. Alice suffered gunshot wounds to the neck, chest and hip.
The shooting occurred on Sunday, and Dr. R.G. Turner testified Alice’s death the following Tuesday was as a result of her gunshot wounds.
Silas entered a plea of guilty to the murder charge, and as a result of that plea, Judge William H. Burkhart instructed the jury to find him “guilty of murder in the first degree as charged,” and to assess his punishment at death or confinement in prison for life.
Several other murder trials heard during the 1840s were only briefly mentioned in a newspaper of that day.
Among them was the trial of William E. Havilland, who was acquitted by a jury after almost two days in trial, “as there were many witnesses examined both on the part of the Prosecution and Defence.”
The Republic of Texas was represented by the “Messers. McGreal, Portis and the district attorney,” while the firm of Harris and Crittenden successfully defended Haviland.
In another case, this one heard in November 1845, Arad Shelton had been committed to jail in Brazoria on a charge of shooting Mrs. Mary Chase at Quintana.
A newspaper report of this matter made no pretense of impartiality, stating that the shooting was “not likely to prove fatal, though we hope as this is the second offence of a similar nature committed by the culprit, that he will be kept in prison until he gives good security for his future behaviour and joins the Temperance Society.
Several months later, Peter Latterner, who is listed in other records as LaTurner and Laturner, surrendered to the sheriff in connection with the shooting death of W.W. Doggett. Both the victim and the accused were Columbia residents.
William McMaster served as foreman of the Aug. 4, 1846, inquest jury in this case, and Philip Dargan was one of the inquest jurors.
After examination before the Chief Justice of Brazoria County, Latterner was committed without bail to be tried at the following term of the Brazoria County District Court.
The defendant appears to have been the same man who had been a candidate in 1845 for the post of Brazoria County coroner.
When his murder charge came before a trial jury on May 11, 1852, Latterner pled not guilty on the basis of self-defense.
Foreman of the jury that heard this case was William G. Hill, an attorney and owner of Osceola Plantation. He and his fellow jurors found Latterner guilty of murder in the second degree and sentenced him to two years at hard labor in the penitentiary.
A motion for a new trial was overruled by the judge, and Latterner’s lawyer gave notice of appeal, but no information could be found in the record to indicate the outcome of this appeal, or even whether it was actually filed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.