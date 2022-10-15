Whatever It Took
By Henry Langrehr
At 95 years of age, one of the few living members of the greatest generation shares his experiences in one of the most remarkable World War I stories ever told. As the Allied Invasion of Normandy launched in the pre-dawn hours of June 6, 1944, Henry Langrehr, an American paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne, was among the thousands of Allies who parachuted into occupied France.
Surviving heavy anti-aircraft fire, he crashed through the glass roof of a greenhouse in Sainte-Mère-Église. While many of the soldiers in his unit died, Henry and other surviving troops valiantly battled enemy tanks to a standstill. Then, on June 29th, Henry was captured by the Nazis, to begin the next phase of his incredible journey.
Kept for a week in the outer ring of a death camp, Henry witnessed the Nazis’ unspeakable brutality —the so-called Final Solution — where people marched to their deaths, their bodies discarded like cords of wood.
Transported to a work camp, he endured horrors of his own when he was forced to live in unbelievable squalor and labor in a coal mine with other POWs. Knowing they would be worked to his death, he and a friend made a desperate escape. When a German soldier cornered them in a barn, the friend was fatally shot. Henry struggled with the soldier, killing him and taking his gun.
Perilously traveling westward toward Allied controlled land on foot, Henry faced the great ethical and moral dilemmas of war firsthand, needing to do whatever it took to survive. Finally, after two weeks behind enemy lines, he found an American unit and was rescued.
Awaiting him at home was Arlene, who, like millions of other American women, went to work in factories and offices to build the armaments Henry and the Allies needed for victory. “Whatever It Took” is her story, too, bringing to life the hopes and fears of those on the home front awaiting the return of their loved ones.
A tale of heroism, hope, and survival featuring 30 photographs, “Whatever It Took” is a timely reminder of the human cost of freedom and a tribute to unbreakable human courage and spirit in the darkest of times.
It’s the story of an ordinary man whose circumstances led him to kill when he learned that offered his only hope for survival. Although at the age of nineteen he wasn’t old enough to vote or to get married, he could die for his country — and to fight for the cause of freedom.
His own disinclination to write about what he felt he had to do to live comes through in every page of his story of his capture and imprisonment by Germans in World War II, his recollection of life both before and during his incarceration, and his opportunity to escape.
The manner in which he relates what happened and how he felt reveals the insistent and unrelenting nature of his feelings about what happened and what he chose to do.
Awarded a number of medals for bravery, his contributions have been recognized by the presentation of such awards as two Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, and the French Legion of Honor, waiting until he was ninety to write his remarkable story.
He tells of his incarceration and his forced employment in a work camp in which those who died had their bodies stacked like cordwood, and of his determination to survive.
His honest recounting of these horrendous circumstances is not pretty reading, but it should be read by every American dedicated to our life and freedom.
One Step Too Far
By Lisa Gardner
$13.50, hardcover
Timothy O’Day knew the woods, yet when he disappeared on the first night of a liquor-fueled bachelor party camping trip with his best friends in the world, he didn’t leave a trace. What he did leave behind were two heartbroken parents, a crew of guilt-ridden groomsmen, and a pile of clues that don’t add up.
Frankie Elkin doesn’t know the woods but she knows how to find people, so when she reads five years later that Timothy’s father is organizing one last search, she heads to Wyoming, and despite the rescue team’s reluctance, she joins them.
But as they hike into the mountains, it becomes clear that there’s something dangerous at work in the woods . . . or someone who is willing to do anything to stop them from going any farther. Running out of time and up against the worst that man and nature have to offer, Frankie and the search party will discover what evil awaits those who go one step too far.
Lisa Gardner, who is one of my favorite mystery authors, has done a superb job with this one, providing a story that will have its readers holding their breaths.
Second in the stories about Frankie Elkin, who helps people find those that are missing, she joins a group of relatives and friends making yet another search to find his remains.
From the onset, it seems that everyone involved is hiding something, and that each appears to have his own reason for wanting O’Day’s disappearance.
Five or more other people have disappeared in the area, but what threat (if any) they posed is not known.
This is a character-driven story, and an excellent one, worthy of a mystery author that I consider an excellent one.
