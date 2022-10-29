75 years ago
Expected verbal pyrotechnics failed to materialize at the tax hearing Monday night.
Approximately 500 property owning tax payers attending the first hearing of the city commission sitting as a board of equalization necessitated holding the meeting in the auditorium of the high school where H.A. Jorgensen as mayor presided and acted as spokesman for the commission.
Opening the meeting the mayor stated that the commissioners, acting as the servants of the people of Freeport, had set up the budget for 1948 to include the various additional services the citizens had indicated they desired and that in order to obtain the additional revenue to provide these services it was necessary to either increase the rate or increase valuations.
He explained that under the present valuations the bonded indebtedness had reached a point where additional bond in the future would be hard to sell and then only at a high rate of interest. By increasing the valuations, he said, the credit rating of the city was improved and lower rates could be obtained.
Following his detailed explanation of the budget and the reasons for the increases in certain departments Judge A. R. Rucks, acting in behalf of some 300 taxpayers, addressed the gathering at length and suggested that the equalization hearings be recessed for a few days while the taxpayers studied the budget and decided if they were willing to pay the taxes necessary to provide the services proposed in the budget. This was suggested after Mayor Jorgensen had said that if the public did not want the services as provided in the budget it could be changed. Mayor Jorgensen and Judge Rucks both stated that if the public did desire the services they must be paid for and that the only way it could be done was through taxation to produce the needed revenue.
50 years ago
Clute E.M. Bottinger, chairman of the Clute Recreation Committee addressed the City Council Thursday night relative to additional improvements for the Clute Municipal Park.
The need for tables and benches for the pavilion was the first item presented by Bottinger. Little discussion was necessary to prompt Councilman Harold G. Franks to move that the city purchase materials necessary to contract five tables with benches. Councilman M. M. Chris Luker made the second.
However, Mayor W.C. Crane suggested that if it be the will of the council the motion be withdrawn and City Manager Jim Baker be authorized to buy the materials and have the tables constructed. This was the action taken.
It was then recommended by Bottinger that the city build a covered barbecue pit in the park. According to the recreation committee chairman the concrete slab should be 8 ft x 12 ft and 8 inches thick. He added “There should be a protective roof of some sort with screen sides, etc. whatever would be in agreement with the Clute building code”.
15 years ago
The Columbia-Brazoria ISD transportation department was out on the streets on Wednesday in observance of National School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 22 to 26.
The event was an attempt to bring safety awareness not only to the students who ride the school buses, but the community as a whole. It is everyone’s duty to be cautious and observant when near school buses loading or unloading students. That is why the district’s buses displayed signs that said, “Don’t be a clown when there are children and school buses around.”
Most deaths involving school buses and students occur when the students are outside of the bus, including passing illegally when a bus has its red loading lights on. Anyone caught passing a bus illegally can face up to a $1,000 fine. It is important that everyone does their part in being patient and observant when a bus is unloading.
School buses are the safest mode of transportation. The school district wants to do its part to keep it that way by getting the community involved in National School Bus Safety Week.
