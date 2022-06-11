Muscles can only pull. Similar to Bungee cords, they can’t push.
Contemplate how our 639 muscles move our 206 skeletal bones with the dexterity we enjoy — only pulling.
I’m mentioning muscles as a way to affirm the existence of God: “Behind every design, there is a designer.”
Bob Barr, who once owned Radio Shack here, came by for a visit this week. He is 96. How on earth were his heart muscles designed to pump blood, without a lethal flaw, for nearly a century? I can’t wrap my mind around that.
Bob’s heart pumps about 2,000 gallons of blood per day, and — on autopilot — in his lifetime his heart muscles have pumped a sufficient volume of blood to fill 18 18-wheeler tank trucks.
The strongest muscles in one’s body are the jaw muscles — masseters. On demand, they can crunch food with a force of 200 pounds. No wonder it hurts to chomp the edge of our tongues or the inside edge of a cheek.
The busiest set of muscles are those controlling our eyes. And how do they attach to the hard tissue of our bones and the soft tissues of our eyeballs?
When I was learning the rudiments of human anatomy in a biology course in high school, I accounted for the bones, muscles and fat; but, where was the meat?
I asked my science teacher, one of my favorite teachers of all times, Mr. T.F. Whittington, “Where is the meat?”
He answered, “The muscles are the meat.”
“Do tell!” I thought. “Not only do muscles control our every move, but we eat muscles to survive — animal muscles! Whoa!”
Then I busied my mind with this question: How do bones and muscles grow in synchronization? If the bones grow faster, they pull away from the muscles. If muscles grow faster, they kink and can’t coordinate the movement of our skeletons.
Growing in sync is a God thing.
Healthy nutrition is made up of animal and plant foods, and God is growing food for us all the time. As I write this column, plants are growing, vegetables and fruit are growing, and muscle fibers are growing for our consumption.
Growth is ever occurring because during creation God programmed nature for it to be so. This principle of growth feeds the world.
A sidebar here: That means that God feeds the atheists, giving them energy to harangue against him. I want to exclaim this: “If you repudiate God, don’t eat! Don’t eat the meat and the produce that he produces for you!”
When my mother and I walked together along life’s way, she’d see a flower growing in the crack of a bolder or in expansion joints of concrete, and she’d always say, “Look, Buddy! God just loves to grow things! He grows things at every opportunity!”
It’s not really “from the ooze through the zoo to you”; it’s really the design of the designer.
If evolution is all there is, there would only be one apple growing on an apple tree (that’s all that is needed to insure propagation). However, because God loves to feed us, the average apple tree bears 80 to 150 fruits.
Once we amaze ourselves about the muscles within us, we should think about animals with endoskeletons. The same designer, enabled lobster, crab, spiders and ants to move their exoskeletons.
Remember, muscles can only pull. How do the miniscule muscles of a tiny ant move it along so rapidly? And how is it that ants are so strong? (Some ants can power lift 20 times their body weight.) How is it that millipedes have zillions of muscles to coordinate? How is it that granddaddy longlegs can manage those long skinny legs with so little mechanical advantage?
Microscopically, how is it that single-celled animals propel themselves along?
My surmise is that the almighty engineer of the universe must have had a very well-equipped laboratory, a brilliant mind and creative power.
Visiting the Smithsonians in Washington D.C. my faith wasn’t invalidated by seeing evidence of the processes of evolution and adaptation. Here’s why:
The word “day” in the Bible is translated 52 different ways. Therefore, the Bible’s statement that God used six days to create the world could have been six periods of time, each involving millions of years.
Even in modern times, when I say “back in my day,” I’m meaning in the 1950s and 1960s. When I say “back in the day of the ancients,” I’m meaning a period in time of a few thousand years. When I say “the days are getting longer,” I’m meaning the change of Daylight Saving Time has added more sunlight to our 24-hour day.
Hence: My personal deduction is that if God wanted to use the tools of evolution or adaptation, he could. If God wanted to create everything instantaneously, he could. However he chose to do it, God was the designer behind the design.
Parting kernel of truth: You can’t lose by trusting in God, whereas repudiation can cause serious loss. Today is Making Life Beautiful Day. Enjoy!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.