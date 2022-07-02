Think about your favorite sports team: T-ball, youth soccer, junior high or high school team, college, professional. Got it? OK.
Now, have you been in attendance where your favorite team was getting blown out with little hope of coming back? If you stayed to the bitter end, you, my friend, are a true fan. How do you know who the true fans are? They stay.
In our passage today, Jesus is in Northern Israel. He’s reached celebrity status now. He’s gone from being unrecognized when he healed a paralyzed man in Jerusalem to having thousands follow him because of the signs he performed. But it didn’t last. John 6:66 says: “From this time, many of his disciples turned back and no longer followed him.”
What happened? Just this. Jesus made it clear — He’s God. And He expected his disciples to be all-in. It was a defining moment where his disciples learned it was “time to fish or cut bait,” as they say in East Texas, where I once lived and fished a lot and learned what it meant to cut bait when the fish weren’t biting.
Let’s back up and see what’s going on. Jesus had shared an unexpected and seemingly unpleasant message of eating his flesh and drinking his blood. Then, John 6:60-61 says, “On hearing it, many of his disciples said, ‘This is a hard teaching. Who can accept it?’” Aware his disciples were grumbling about this, Jesus said to them, “Does this offend you?”
Translated from the Greek language in which John wrote this Gospel, offend literally means “to give up believing” or to “fall away.” Sooner or later, every one of us who claims to follow Jesus, along with those of you who are not yet followers, are going to be offended by something in God’s Word.
What offends You?
Is it the idea you’re a sinner in need of saving? And that you can’t save yourself? Is it the idea things science can’t explain are explained by the Bible? Does anything about Jesus or His word, the Bible, offend you? Does it tempt you to give up believing?
If it does, you’re in good company. Many of Jesus’ disciples were tempted as well. So Jesus continued to explain what it meant to follow him. Look to John 6:62-66.
“Then what if you see the Son of Man ascend to where he was before The Spirit gives life; the flesh counts for nothing. The words I have spoken to you — they are full of the Spirit and life. Yet there are some of you who do not believe.
“For Jesus had known from the beginning which of them did not believe and who would betray him. He went on to say, ‘This is why I told you that no one can come to me unless the Father has enabled them.’ From this time, many of his disciples turned back and no longer followed him.”
Disciple means follower. They were following Jesus day and night. They seemed sincere. They may have even defended Jesus when they thought he was going to be their king — or their Genie performing miracles on demand. False disciples come to Jesus for reasons other than Jesus. They usually have a “what’s in it for me?” mentality. And when there’s no answer to “What have you done for me lately?” it’s peace out.
Jesus is separating himself from those kinds of followers. He’s saying, “It’s all about ME, not you. You have to go all in on MY terms.” That was too much. They didn’t want to give up control of their lives to God. Jesus then asked his 12 closest disciples this in John 6:67-69: “You do not want to leave too, do you?” Jesus asked the Twelve. Simon Peter answered him, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and to know that you are the Holy One of God.”
This is such a beautiful statement by Peter. He’s experienced life with Jesus enough to know Jesus truly is God. He’s worked through questions and doubts that others are just now considering, and realizes nothing compares to knowing Jesus.
Somewhere along your faith journey you’ll be tempted to give up believing, but you’ll lean into Jesus anyway. Are you there yet?
How do you know you’re there? Well, look at Peter. To whom shall we go? That was more a statement of faith than a question. We know there’s nowhere else to go. You have the words of eternal life.
I have faced two or three times in my life when I had no control over the circumstances around me. One was a cancer scare three months before I was to be married. Another was in my early 30s when I lost my dad unexpectedly and my mom was in advanced stages of Alzheimer’s. The most recent was three years ago when I had headaches for four months, followed by brain surgery, followed by other complications.
All I knew was God is good and can be trusted. Not because I came through all that. I leaned into him when I didn’t know how things would turn out. Why? Because I had known Jesus long enough to know there’s no other hope than Him. Where else would I go?
He’s proven himself over and over in my life from my childhood forward, and that strengthens my faith.
Jesus is the Holy One of God who has the words of eternal life. He’s the only one worth going to!
