Front page news stories in small Texas town papers in the 1920s were apt to show local pride and be a bit on the side of the local economy, as this one, printed in The Angleton Times on Sept. 9, 1926, indicates.
It was the top story of Page 1 of that edition, with a headline proclaiming: “Baby Fig Orchards Bring Growers Nearly $21,000.”
While that may not seem like much to brag about in terms of today’s economy, it represented a giant leap for what local residents, who were mostly farmers, could earn back in 1926.
As the story added, “This distribution of nearly thirty-three thousand dollars would not have been felt very much in a big city, but in a small town like Angleton, in a community where folks are somewhat scattering, believe me, it was ... like a big meal and a cup of hot coffee to a hungry tramp.
“This town felt it.
“Still feels it.
“Going to continue to feel it,” the newspaper story stated.
It went on to remind readers that it had taken only a few weeks over three years for Angleton to jump onto the fig bandwagon following a “pilgrimage to Friendswood” that exposed all of those in the group “to that uncontrollable disease, figitis.
It continues, “Angleton got a good, hard case. We all came home and got busy. Just about three years ago today, the first of the pioneer growers were figuring on just where to plant the orchard, and were hunting up a tractor or currying the mules. We were all in the primer class in fig growing.
“The following spring, March, 1924, the first trees were planted. That is two-and-a-half years ago. And here we are, in that short time, getting right at twenty-one-thousand dollars from the orchards then started.
“Three years ago we could have gone to Friendswood, or we could have remained at home.
“Once there, we could have absorbed the spirit and enthusiasm or we could have been doubting Thomases, with fear in our hearts and a tight grip on our money.
“But Angleton people had the vision. They were willing to try anything once. They loosened up purse strings, or got on the dotted line at the bank, which amounts to about the same thing.
“Loyalty to home, rather than the hope of profit was, in most cases the actuating motive. You remember, don’t you, old hoss, that when you kicked in that first fig money you had some misgivings of ever seeing the color of it.
“But Angleton folks and our good Freeport friends and some outside Angleton supporters, were brave, and dug handsomely.
“The company orchard was financed, the company preserving plant was built.
“Individuals absorbed some of the enthusiasm and planted orchards.
“And so, the fig baby was born. It was a lusty chap, and required a lot of care, as most babies do. It cried for its bottle pretty often, and the bottle had to be filled with money.
“But it fell into good hands. Those responsible for it believed it was worth all the cost. Now the industry is becoming a big boy, wearing longies. It is approaching mature manhood.
“Next year, when those trees have one more year’s growth, when some of the later planting come into bearing, and when we have, it is hoped, a more favorable season, we may expect a doubling up of the amount of figs brought to the plant. Our guess is that at least forty thousand dollars worth. May be more.
“The fig business is going to be just what you and all the other fellows make it. Nothing more. Just as Angleton is going to be what you make it.
“The disposition to sit back and complain and predict failure in the future because there had been failure in the past, is sure to bring that failure.
“Let’s get right, right now.
“Let’s get rid of the axe-cart stuff and forget that we are not living in 1913.
“Let’s get down to 1927 brass tacks and forget that we are not living in ’63.
“As we made the fig business go, let’s hop onto something else and make it go.
“Houston made a city that way. We can make Angleton a mighty good town that way,
“We can’t make a town by timidly holding back.
“It is a pleasure to know that every groucher in Angleton has become un-grouched.
“Every citizen has become a booster. Some more so than others.
“But all are ready to work together. The local atmosphere has become such that Angleton is just now in the right frame of mind to go forward.
