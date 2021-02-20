Yesteryears for Feb 20, 2021

75 years ago
O.A. Fleming, superintendent of Freeport and Brazosport area school for the past 26 years, turned in his resignation to the board of school trustees Wednesday night after being notified by the board of its refusal to renew his contract as superintendent following a meeting of the body on February 4.
The board, in a statement following the meeting Wednesday night, gave Mr. Fleming’s age as the factor in its decision not to renew his contract for one year or more.
The superintendent was called to the office of G.M. McGranahan, president of the board, a few days after the February 4 meeting and notified of the body’s decision.
The voluntary retirement age for teachers is 60 years and the mandatory age is 70, but a teacher may continue his duties after 70 with the consent of his employer.
According to the board statement, no successor has yet been secured to fill this vacancy.
Supt. Fleming came to Freeport and the local school system in August 1920, and since that time has built the school system from a 10-grade, unaffiliated school with 340 students to an affiliation of 33 units with the State Department of Education, giving its high school a first class rating.
50 years ago
When was the last time you went to prison? Saturday eveyone will be able to go to prison.
It is not as pad as it sounds, for Saturday the Clemens Unit of the Texas Department of Corrections located on SH 36 between Freeport and Brazoria will be showing off their new $2,095,600 building with an open house from 2 until 4 p.m. for the general public.
The open house in the totally inmate-built addition will feature performances by the prison choir and band, and members of the new Boy Scout Explorer post will be on hand to pass out information.
Prison Warden Scott Valentine stated that prison officers would also be stationed throughout the area to answers questions and give directions.
The prison construction began in 1968 and was completed in July 1970.
The entire new unit was constructed by inmates fmor materials made in the Texas prison system. Even bricks and lumber were products made by inmates at the prison brick yards and lumber mills.
Assistant Warden Norman Priest said that the are open to the public would include the gym, administrative offices, chapel, laundry, inmate visiting rooms, day rooms and lounge, counseling offices and officer lounge.
A view of one cell block can also be seen at one end of the new complex.
15 years ago
WEST COLUMBIA — When city residents head to the polls this spring, Jack Daniels likely will be on the ballot.
The West Columbia Chamber of Commerce collected enough signatures to put the question of whether to allow mixed drinks to be served in the city on the May ballot, said Rita Terrell, the chamber’s president and CEO.
In less than 10 days, the chamber collected 361 signatures from West Columbia voters, 36 more than needed, Terrell said. If the signatures are approved by the Secretary of State, voters will decide this spring whether restaurants can serve mixed alcoholic beverages and wine in West Columbia, she said.
“The rest of it is up to the people of West Columbia,” Terrell said. “I think we’re taking a step in the right direction.”
By allowing restaurants to serve mixed drinks and wine with meals, the city should experience increased revenue and growth, Terrell said. Residents will not need to go out of town to have a glass of wine with their fish dinner and new restaurants might want to open in West Columbia if they can sell alcoholic beverages.
“If we’re ever going to grow, we have to move forward,” said Richard Greer of West Columbia, who signed the petition. “It’s not like they’re going to have a liquor store here.”
Greer often goes to Angleton if he wants an alcoholic drink with his meal, Greer said. He believes having the choice to drink alcohol with a meal is needed because people will stay in town instead of driving to another town, he said.
